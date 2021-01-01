us taliban news: Taliban refuse to extend US troop deployment in Afghanistan

The Taliban has refused to extend the US military withdrawal until August 31. Since then, there have been fears that the US could withdraw its 6,000 troops stationed at Kabul airport at any time. On the other hand, countries like France, Britain and Canada are putting pressure on the Biden administration to extend the deployment of US troops.Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday made it clear that the United States should withdraw its troops by the August 31 deadline set by the Biden administration. He also said that his group would not accept any extension for the deadline. The Taliban claimed that life in the country was returning to normal, but that chaos at the airport remained a problem.

Why did you meet Mulla Bardar, the director of CIA? The Taliban threat has no effect

What did you say about the meeting with the CIA chief?

Mujahid said he did not know about the CIA chief’s meeting with Taliban leaders. However, he did not explicitly deny such meetings. A U.S. official has claimed that CIA Director Burns met with key Taliban political leaders in Kabul on Monday.

The Islamic State’s anger against the Taliban, told America’s stupidity

Airport route closed to Afghans

Jabiullah Mujahid said Taliban fighters had blocked roads leading to Kabul airport. From now on, only foreign nationals will be allowed to go to the airport, the spokesman said. The Taliban had earlier promised to release anyone who wanted to leave the country.

Vijay Sena after Badri-313 … Taliban create new commando unit to defend Kabul

The Taliban warned the United States

Britain, France and other US allies have said they need more time to lay off their workers. On the other hand, a Taliban spokesman warned of the consequences, saying that if the US kept its troops beyond the 31st, it would cross the “red line”. In such a scenario, the Biden administration is believed to be in a dilemma over the deployment of US troops in Afghanistan.