US targets Putin's daughters with sanctions after evidence of atrocities in Ukraine surfaces



President Biden on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a war crimes trial in Ukraine.

The sanctions would hit Putin’s two adult daughters, Maria Putina and Katerina Tinkonova, as well as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; Wife and children of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; And members of Russia’s Security Council, including former President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The fines cut off all members of Putin’s family from the US financial system and confiscated any of their assets in the United States.

“I have made clear that Russia must pay a heavy and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucharest,” Biden said in a tweet. He predicted that the sanctions would wipe out Russia’s 15-year economic gains.

Many of the sanctions will hit the recovering Russian economy, which will test the country’s seemingly new stability.

The ruble has recovered some of its lost value, including R 1 to 84 RUB as of Wednesday. The exchange rate before the attack was 139 1, equivalent to about 83.53 RUB, with a maximum of about 139 RUB.

In the wake of the initial sanctions, Russian citizens tried to withdraw their money from banks, forcing banks to borrow heavily from the Bank of Russia to meet demand.

The Wall Street Journal argued that the stringent restrictions on foreign exchange, withdrawals and hard-currency transfers from Russia’s central bank helped curb the wild fluctuations that initially intimidated officials into closing trade on the Moscow exchange for about a month.

However, some experts have questioned Russia’s long-term recovery.

“I think it’s just part of the process … I don’t think it’s a meaningful recovery, it’s an ongoing process,” Andrew Kim, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation for Economic Freedom, told Fox Business. “What’s more important and more important is the next step.”

The United Kingdom has announced a series of new sanctions, including the seizure of assets of two major banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end reliance on Russian energy resources by the end of the year.

The European Union has also indicated it will announce new investment bans and an energy embargo following evidence of atrocities in Ukraine that erupted after Russia’s retreat from the city of Bucha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.