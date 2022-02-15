US to face Slovakia in Olympic men’s hockey quarterfinals



Miroslav and Mikela Nice will have big smiles on their faces when they play for the United States against Slovakia in the Olympics.

Wednesday’s quarter-final matchup is also special for Matt Nise, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to the country of his parents’ birth, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.

“It will be a moment I will never forget,” said Nice, who played for the United States against Slovakia at the World Junior Championships in December. “I love my roots. Obviously my parents were both there and so was my older brother. All my relatives are there and I always go back whenever I can in the summer. I love Slovakia. Whenever I go there, of course. It’s a great time. But I was born in the United States, so I like to represent my country. It’s going to be an exciting game. “

Slovakia beat Germany 4-0 in the quarter-finals to knock out the current silver medalists in the qualifying round of the men’s hockey tournament. Denmark beat Latvia 3-2 and faced Russia in the third round.

Second-seeded Finland will face tenth-seeded Switzerland, who beat seventh-seeded Czech Republic 4-1. Fourth-seeded Sweden will face Canada, an incredibly impossible upset with host China.

“They have a way of playing, like Canada always plays in the small rink,” said Sweden forward Linus Johansson, who played for Canadian assistant Jeremy Coliton in a low-level Swedish league. “They’re going to be tough and they’re going to forecheck and they’re going to hit, so we have to do the same.”

The United States practiced when Slovakia played Germany, and that’s exactly why coach David Quinn thought his players cared more about themselves than their opponents.

“It’s more about us, our team and our progress and more about continuing to get better,” Quinn said. “We’ve seen what Slovakia does and if there’s anything we’ve never seen before, we’ll talk about it, we’ll adjust, but at the end of the day, we want to continue to roll. And to tighten up and continue to do things that we’re consistently doing better. “

US forward Brendan Bryson says he and his teammates have not been feeling well since moving to Beijing, thanks to Monday’s holiday and confidence for the youngest team in the tournament. The United States goes to the knockout round as the only team to have won all of its group games.

Slovakia have won two in a row and are starting to find their game just in time to ratchet up the difficulty level.

“We build with every game,” said former NHL forward Marco Dano. “(We) just believe in ourselves and stay with each other and for each other. It worked. I think we play better with each game, and hopefully (against the United States) we can play as a team again.” . “

Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay, who has played 14 NHL seasons and spent more than two decades in the league as an assistant, does not want his team to get on the ice against young Americans.

“It’s important for us to have a good stick, to stick to the puck, to win the war,” Ramsey said. “If we can continue to play with this kind of speed and aggression, the teams have to chase us. You certainly don’t want to go to war with the US team where you’re chasing them around the ice because they’re so fast.”

The tournament was abruptly canceled for fear of COVID-19 before young Slovak players Juraj Slafkowski and Simon Nemek were part of the World Junior Games against the Americans. Nice, fellow skater Matty Beniars, Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber and goaltender Drew Comeso all played that game.

“It’s better to face them again,” Slafkovsky said. “I just want to win.”

Sanderson is suspicious of an undisclosed injury. He practiced on Tuesday after missing the last US preliminary round match against Germany on Sunday. Although Sanderson did not participate in the team drills, Quinn said it was an encouraging sign that the University of North Dakota defender was on ice.

“He really does, day in and day out,” Quinn said.

Slovakia goes as an underdog, but it still remains in the tournament thanks to defender Mislav Rozandic, who was one of the best players on the ice against Germany. Being born in Zagreb in 1995 and growing up in post-war Croatia before emigrating to Slovakia is a great achievement for him to be in the Olympics.

“It means a lot to me,” Rozandic said. “My journey is not usually the same for some young boys in the hockey country because I don’t have much hockey in my country. Maybe I’ll write a book about it later in my career.”