US to spotlight war-caused food insecurity at 2 UN events



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The United States said Tuesday it would focus on the effects of the war in Ukraine and other conflicts over rising food prices and rising prices at two UN events later this month, an issue that has raised fears of growing hunger and starvation. Many countries.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a news conference that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will chair a ministerial-level meeting on food security around the world on May 18 to review current and future humanitarian needs. This will include the foreign ministers of many regionally diverse donor countries and countries affected by the growing difficulty of providing adequate food to their people, he said.

Biden official says food shortages will push farmers to green energy: “Never let the crisis get worse”

The United States is chairing the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month, and the next day — May 19 – Blinken will chair a meeting where its 15 members will consider steps to ensure that food insecurity does not increase. , Instability, especially in fragile states, “the US ambassador said.

Thomas-Greenfield said Ukraine was a bread basket for the developing world but since Russia’s February 24 invasion, which led to the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, the country’s key ports have been blocked, civilian infrastructure and grain silos destroyed. And “the situation of desperate hunger in Africa and the Middle East is getting worse.”

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of global food security in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The statement said Macron said he was willing to work with international organizations to lift Russia’s embargo on food exports via the Black Sea.

Russia and Ukraine together produce 30% of the world’s wheat, 20% of its corn, and export about three-quarters of the world’s sunflower seed oil.

Ukraine war is a ‘perfect storm’, threatening global food, energy and debt crises: UN report

The UN food chief said in mid-April that about 30 million metric tons of grain bound for export could not be shipped because of the war.

David Bisley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, warned the Security Council in March that the war in Ukraine had “created a catastrophe over disaster” and would have a global impact beyond what we have seen since World War II. II “Because many Ukrainian farmers who produce a significant amount of wheat in the world are now fighting the Russians.

He said already high food prices are skyrocketing and the war in Ukraine is “turning the world’s bread basket into a breadline” for millions of people, while devastating countries like Egypt usually receive 85% of their grain from Ukraine and Lebanon, which is 81 percent. % In 2020.

Beasley said WFP was feeding 125 million people worldwide before the Russian invasion and had to start cutting rations due to rising food, fuel and shipping costs. The WFP buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine for needy people.