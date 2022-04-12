US, UK to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, welcome imposition of ‘severe costs’ on Russia



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Russia.

The White House said the leaders spoke Tuesday to discuss Johnson’s recent visit to Ukraine.

White House ‘currently not planning a trip’ to Biden in Ukraine

The White House said Tuesday that President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the prime minister’s recent visit to Ukraine.

Johnson traveled to Kyiv over the weekend. Videos shared by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry show him walking along the streets of the capital and talking to locals, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Leaders have pledged to continue providing security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing atrocities,” the White House said in a statement. “They welcome ongoing cooperation with allies and partners to impose a tougher price on Russia’s unprovoked and unreasonable war.”

The White House, On Monday, Biden said he was “not currently planning a visit” to Ukraine, but was instead focusing on “accelerating weapons” in Russia’s more than two-month-long multi-front war and sending military aid and security to the country.

Security assistance flows to Ukraine, defense officials say: ‘We are moving forward as fast as possible’

“I’m not going into private conversations,” said Jane Sackie, White House press secretary. “All I can tell you is that we are not currently planning a visit by the President of the United States to Ukraine.”

“The most important thing for the Ukrainian leadership is that we are accelerating arms and getting the necessary assistance and security measures they need,” Saki added.

The president traveled to Warsaw, Poland, last month after an emergency NATO summit.

During his visit, Biden says “They will not let me cross the border into Ukraine.”

Referring to Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and devastation, Biden said last month, “Part of my frustration is that I don’t see it first hand like anywhere else.”

“They understand me, I guess, will not let me cross the border and see what is happening in Ukraine,” Biden said.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Last month, Polish Prime Minister Mateus Moravetsky traveled to Kyiv to meet with Petro Fialla of the Czech Republic and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa Zellensky and Prime Minister Denis Schmihal.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Meanwhile, the White House said Monday that it wants to restore its diplomatic presence in Kiev “over time.”

“We need to evaluate exactly when it’s the right time to do it,” Saki said, adding that he had no “predictions” when it would happen.

“Of course, it is in our interest to have a diplomatic presence on the ground, but this is an assessment made by the State Department through a prism of security considerations,” he explained.

Saki, however, maintained that the “most important thing” the United States has done and continues to do is to “lead the whole global coalition to stand up to Russia and ensure that we provide military security assistance, accelerating it, not just our own resources.” , Leading the world in the resource and economic sanctions package of countries around the world. “

Security assistance continues to flow into Ukraine, with senior defense officials telling Gadget Clock last week that “what we are doing about Ukraine is being accelerated – everything.”

The Biden administration announced $ 300 million in security assistance and lethal assistance earlier this month, in contrast to the অনুমোদ 800 million previously approved. Additional aid is expected to be used to purchase weapons from defense contractors, an official said.