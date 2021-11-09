US Urges Court Not to Block Vaccine Mandate on Employers

The Fifth Circuit Panel will now make a permanent decision on whether to reverse the order. But that is unlikely to be the final word.

Some of the other legal challengers to the order are in various appellate court circuits, and a number of pending challenges are expected to be filed before a randomly appointed appellate court later this month.

Updated November 9, 2021, 8:08 a.m. ET

A federal district court judge in the District of Columbia on Monday refused to rule independently, and the issue is likely to end before the Supreme Court.

Part of the Justice Department’s filing focused on the random selection process of the Court of Appeals to consolidate cases across the country – and the deadline for the Fifth Circuit to restrain itself has not yet been met. . But other parts of the filing serve as a preview of the administration’s broader arguments.

The filing argues that the OSHA has correctly determined that the potential exposure to the virus poses a “serious risk” to workers, as standard Congress has stated in the law. The challengers also rejected the argument that steps to reduce the risk of contracting a disease outweigh the dangers in the workplace, which the agency has the power to regulate.

The Justice Department wrote that “the statutory text is vague and limited to addressing serious hazards to employees in the workplace. Like many other areas of regulation, workplace safety regulations can affect many Americans and touch on issues on which some people disagree.” Congress does not automatically force a paragraph explanation of the grant. “

White House Chief Deputy Press Secretary Carin Jean-Pierre said Monday that it is customary to face legal challenges to the administration’s policies and urged employers not to wait for the lawsuit to be completed before their workers need to be vaccinated – as is already the case – or submit for weekly testing. Start doing.