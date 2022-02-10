US vs. China and More – Gadget Clock





The United States men’s ice hockey team opened its 2022 Winter Olympics play with a game against China, but there’s plenty more ahead on the schedule — and America hopes to rebound from a disappointing run in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The NHL opted out of the Olympics due to its regular-season schedule issues caused by COVID-19, meaning players from the world’s top league won’t partake in a second straight Games. But that doesn’t mean the Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing is lacking thrilling talent on the men’s side.

From recent high draft picks to ex-NHLers and overseas stars, here are nine of the top hockey players to watch in Beijing. In the meantime, check out the rest of the men’s schedule, including how to watch, and see a few highlights below.

Manninen nets Olympic hat trick for Finns against Slovakia

Sakari Manninen of Finland netted an Olympic hat trick in his squad’s tournament opener against Slovakia.

Denmark earns first-ever win in Olympic men’s hockey

Denmark’s men’s hockey team took down the Czechs by a score of 2-1 to earn the nation’s first-ever victory in men’s hockey at the Olympics.

Could Beijing bring the Miracle on Ice: Part II?

With a squad full of college players and even some teenagers, the U.S. men’s hockey team is the youngest in decade. Sam Brock talks to the team members about whether they “believe in miracles.”

ROC scores bizarre goal with seconds remaining in period

ROC forward Anton Slepyshev scored a strange goal off a Swiss player with just 2.7 seconds remaining in the first period of his squad’s first tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.