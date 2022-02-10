World

US vs. China and More – Gadget Clock

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US vs. China and More – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
US vs. China and More – Gadget Clock

US vs. China and More – Gadget Clock

AP22041486817694

The United States men’s ice hockey team opened its 2022 Winter Olympics play with a game against China, but there’s plenty more ahead on the schedule — and America hopes to rebound from a disappointing run in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The NHL opted out of the Olympics due to its regular-season schedule issues caused by COVID-19, meaning players from the world’s top league won’t partake in a second straight Games. But that doesn’t mean the Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing is lacking thrilling talent on the men’s side.

From recent high draft picks to ex-NHLers and overseas stars, here are nine of the top hockey players to watch in Beijing. In the meantime, check out the rest of the men’s schedule, including how to watch, and see a few highlights below.

Manninen nets Olympic hat trick for Finns against Slovakia

Contents hide
1 Manninen nets Olympic hat trick for Finns against Slovakia
2 Denmark earns first-ever win in Olympic men’s hockey
3 Could Beijing bring the Miracle on Ice: Part II?
4 ROC scores bizarre goal with seconds remaining in period

Sakari Manninen of Finland netted an Olympic hat trick in his squad’s tournament opener against Slovakia.

Denmark earns first-ever win in Olympic men’s hockey

Denmark’s men’s hockey team took down the Czechs by a score of 2-1 to earn the nation’s first-ever victory in men’s hockey at the Olympics.

Could Beijing bring the Miracle on Ice: Part II?

With a squad full of college players and even some teenagers, the U.S. men’s hockey team is the youngest in decade. Sam Brock talks to the team members about whether they “believe in miracles.”

READ Also  The taxi driver locked the suicide bomber who came to carry out the terrorist incident, bravely saved the lives of people

ROC scores bizarre goal with seconds remaining in period

ROC forward Anton Slepyshev scored a strange goal off a Swiss player with just 2.7 seconds remaining in the first period of his squad’s first tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

#China #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes in English Channel

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment