US warns it has information that Russia has a ‘kill list’ of Ukrainians after military occupation

12 seconds ago
The United States has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are compiling a list of identified Ukrainians who could be killed or sent to camps after a possible military coup.

The letter was sent to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet from the US ambassador to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Bathsheba Nell Crocker.

“We are deeply concerned about Russia’s continued human rights abuses in parts of occupied Ukraine, and we have every reason to believe that these concerns will be multiplied after a new military strike,” Crocker wrote. “I would like to bring to your attention the disturbing information recently received by the United States which indicates that further violations and human rights abuses are being planned.”

Gorbachev’s interpreter responds to Russia-Ukraine crisis, escalating tensions since end of Cold War

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, listens before the inaugural address at the ICS - Instituto de Ciências Sociais da Universidade de Lisboa on April 29, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

“These actions, which in the past have included the use of targeted killings, abductions / enforced disappearances, unjust detention and torture in Russian operations, are likely to target Russian and Belarusian dissidents, journalists and journalists in exile in Ukraine who oppose the Russian move. Such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI + individuals, “the letter said, according to the Washington Post.

A group of people hold up a sign in front of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry during a demonstration in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 21, 2022, calling on the European Union to impose additional sanctions on Russia. (Photo by Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

“In particular, we have credible information indicating that Russian forces are compiling a list of identified Ukrainians who will be killed or sent to camps after the military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces may be conducting peaceful protests or otherwise peaceful resistance Will use lethal measures. Practice of resistance felt by civilians, “the letter added.

The letter was sent amid fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, with President Biden saying on Friday that he had decided to attack “confident” President Vladimir Putin.

President Joe Biden has spoken in Washington, D.C., during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 18, 2022 to update the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis. (Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

On Monday, Putin signed a decree recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic of Eastern Ukraine and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent and sovereign, despite warnings of sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said such a move by Russia would be a “gross violation of international law,” warning that the country would face “rapid and strong response” from the United States and NATO allies, the report said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognizing the independence of the People's Republic of Donetsk and Lugansk. (Photo by Alexei Nicholskitus via Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Lloyd Austin’s top job as Biden’s defense secretary

In the letter, Crocker wrote that the United States had decided to share information with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as a “precautionary measure” that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could create a “human rights catastrophe.”

Crocker writes that Blinken raised concerns in the Security Council on February 17, saying that the United States has information that indicates that Russia will target a specific group of Ukrainians. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The Washington Post reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the letter’s claim, calling it “absolute fiction.”

“Do you understand that this is a perfect canard, a lie? This is a complete myth. There is no such list. It is a fake,” Peskov said.

Russia has repeatedly said it is not planning to invade Ukraine, but Putin has recognized two Ukrainian territories as independent and on Monday instructed Russian forces to work between them, in a “peacekeeping” role, he claimed.

Michael Lee of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report

