US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final



Can’t think of a better way than a rematch between the United States and the Hillary Knight Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament? – Canada with gold medal in line.

The lack of equality during an Olympic tournament has been criticized for its one-sided scores – and the United States and Canada are once again dominating the prediction – the title will be decided between the two world powers on Thursday. It marks the next chapter in a fierce rivalry that saw the Americans defeat Canada at the 1998 Nagano Games, featuring the first women’s hockey.

“You know, I think it’s great hockey. It’s the most beautiful competition in the sport,” Knight said after scoring a goal in the United States’ 4-1 semifinal victory over Finland on Monday and adding support. “It gets the best and the worst of both of us at the same time. And it’s a great game.”

In the 10-3 win over Switzerland, Canada advanced to the Olympic record 3:24 with five first-period goals.

The match will mark the sixth time in seven Olympics that the United States and Canada have faced off for gold. The only exception was the 2006 Turin Games, when Canada defeated Sweden and the Swedes defeated the Americans in the semifinals.

After a 3-2 shootout victory at the 2018 Pyongyang Games, the Americans are the defending Olympic champions, but Canada is considered a favorite in Beijing. The Canadians steamrolled through the tournament with a 6-0 record, beating opponents 54-8 with a 4-2 win over the United States in the preliminary round final last week.

Canada captain Marie-Philippe Palin, who scored two goals against the Swiss, said it did not matter who his team faced in the final.

“We’ve been working for the moment. We’ve been working for four years,” Pauline said. “I think we deserve it.”

Canadian Sarah Nurse, however, was looking forward to seeing the competition once again.

“Of course, playing in the United States is always an exciting game, always an exciting competition,” said the nurse, who had four assists. “Our biggest focus is that we get to play another game at the Olympics. We’re here to play seven games. We wanted the last gold medal game.”

The Americans will wait there to meet them.

Kayla Burns had a goal and assists while Hailey Scamura and Abby Rock also scored against Finland. Alex Cavalini stopped 25 shots and ended his shutout bid with a goal from Sujana Tapani with 26 seconds left.

Finland will face Switzerland in a bronze-medal match on Wednesday in a repeat of the same matchup at the World Championships in August, when Canada beat the United States 3-2 in extra time in the Championship. Finland won the bronze by defeating Switzerland 3-1.

Burns started scoring 3:39 in the second period against the Finns to convert Hannah Brand’s pass from the right point into a power-play goal. Tripping against Tanja Niskanen was questionable when it was seen that the American player fell on his own.

Finland coach Juso Toivola did his best to be a diplomat when it came to questioning the punishment.

“Do I have to answer?” Toivola said. “I don’t usually talk about ref, but I didn’t like that call.”

He also did not like the fact that his team had difficulty in keeping pace with the Americans in the second period.

Knight, playing her U.S. women’s team record-tie in the 21st Olympic Games, won the final with 1:07 left in the second. Savannah Harmon’s early shot was blocked, and Knight got loose on the left side of the net and snapped it for the 11th Olympic goal of her career, putting Jenny Potter third on the U.S. list.

Annie Keisla stopped 36 shots for Finland.

The Canadians have been the dominant team in the tournament as the women’s game is played with a four-line, deep, relentlessly offensive style of offense.

“I think we’re taking the game to new heights right now,” the nurse said. “We’re playing a hockey game that we’ve never seen before in our tournament. And so, in 5-10 years, other countries are going to play our style of play, and we’re going to push the envelope and make our sport better.”

Five goals in 3 1/2 minutes broke the previous record set by the Canadians in 2010, when they scored five goals in a 4-13 span of 13-1 victory over Sweden.

The barrage surprised Switzerland coach Colin Mueller on how quickly things unfolded.

“We only had blackouts for four minutes,” he said. “You can’t give them that speed because they smell like blood, like sharks. And when they taste it, they go away.”

In contrast to the high-scoring Canadians, the U.S. broke its leg in a 5-2 win at the start of the tournament against Finland, fighting for a chance to finish the game without top-line center Brianna Decker.

Fighting continued on Monday after a scoreless first period where the Americans were 12-6 ahead. Keysla pulls out her right pad and drives on a breakaway to stop the spread-eagle over Amanda Castle, while Kelly Paneke is stopped trying to jam a loose puck from the top of the crease.

The Americans lost to Finns 42-26.

The United States ranks fifth out of 10 teams in scoring skills, scoring 28 goals in 334 shots in the tournament. The Americans’ Power Play ranks fourth in converting six of 26 chances.