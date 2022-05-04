US women could get abortions in Canada if Roe v. Wade falls, Canadian minister says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Rowe v. Wade and the state bans abortion, American women will be able to cross the border into Canada for abortion, a Canadian minister said Tuesday.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gold made the proposal during an appearance on CBC News on Tuesday. Host Vassi Capellos pressured Gold about whether there would be an alternative to American women.

“I can’t see why we wouldn’t,” Gold said. “If they, the people, come here and need access, of course, you know, it’s a service that will be provided.”

Row v. Wade Rebellion: McConnell Calls for Supreme Court Liquor Trial

Gold’s comments come after the Supreme Court leaked a draft ruling indicating that the court could soon overturn Roke, which would allow states to ban abortions.

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed that the leaked document is an authentic draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson abortion case in Mississippi. Justice Roberts also launched an investigation to find those responsible for the leak.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a criminal trial of Liquor during a floor speech Tuesday.

McConnell, R-KY, said, “Someone, probably someone inside the court, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to run a pressure campaign.” “The one who did this immoral thing knew what could happen.”

“The same political movement that used one loophole to move Justice Breyer’s retirement process forward is trying to use another loophole to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday suggested that overthrowing Rowe would ban abortion nationwide, which is not the case.

“We are going to give a verdict based on a decision of the Supreme Court which says that no one can decide to abort a child, I think it becomes too much,” he told reporters.

More than a dozen states in the United States have trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if the 1973 ruling is overturned. Although many other states have explicit laws to protect abortion.