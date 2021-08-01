Sports

US Women Face Canada in a Soccer Semifinal on Day 10 of the Games

18 mins ago
TOKYO – The United States women’s soccer team lost one game, tied another and needed penalties to beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. But the team remains alive, with a semi-final game against Canada on Monday at 5:00 p.m. Tokyo time, 4:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Three more gymnastics event finals will also be contested at this time, with the potential highlight being Jade Carey of the United States in the women’s floor exercise.

A full track set includes the long jump and steeplechase for men, as well as the discus, 100 meters hurdles and 5,000 meters for women. The long jump and hurdles take place Sunday evening US time with the other events on Monday morning.

The undefeated U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman, still undefeated in Tokyo, will play in a round of 16 match against Lidinny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega of Cuba on Sunday night US time.

And the US men’s baseball team faces Japan at 6 a.m. EST; the loser will not be eliminated but will have a much shorter path to the gold medal.

