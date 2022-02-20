US women take advantage of 3 own goals to beat New Zealand



Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pug scored for the United States in the second half, and New Zealand’s Mikeila Moore scored three goals in the first half to give the Americans a 5-0 lead in the Chevalive Cup on Sunday.

The United States played a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday night but bounced back against the Football Furnace. This is Moore’s first of three goals in a US women’s national team match.

During the four-team round-robin tournament, coach Vlatko Andonovsky evaluates young players Alex Star Morgan, Megan Repino, Kristen Press and Tobin Heath are not on the roster.

The Americans often managed to break the New Zealand press in the first half and forced Moore to score his own goal, which made his 50th international appearance. In the fifth minute, a crossing pass from American Sophia Smith deflected Smith’s right foot into the box, putting the US at the top. The goal broke the 181-minute shutout streak.

One minute later, Sophia Huerta’s pass from the middle of the box went into the net from Moore’s head, giving the United States a 2-0 lead.

Moore then completed the most unfortunate hat-trick in the 36th minute when Liverpool female defender Margaret Purse failed to clear the pass and it went off her left foot. Moore will be out in 40 minutes.

Hatch entered the game early in the second half, scoring the third goal in the last three games for the national team with a header from the middle of the box in the 50th minute at the crossing pass of Huerta.

Pug will score in stoppage time, splitting the two defenders into goals in the 93rd minute.

Alyssa Nahr made a save for the U.S. It was her first match since August 2, 2021, when she was forced to leave the Olympic semifinals against Canada in the 30th minute due to a knee injury.

Nahr was one of six changes in the opening 11 compared to Thursday’s opener.

New Zealand’s best chance came in the 32nd minute when Olivia went left in the shot box of chance.