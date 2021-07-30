US Women’s Soccer Beats Netherlands on Penalty Kicks to Advance

YOKOHAMA, Japan – The United States women’s soccer team beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, building on their veterans to provide an exciting and resilient time in a tournament journey that had already been marked by defeat and frustration.

Megan Rapinoe, the outspoken veteran USA forward, gave the winning kick that beat the Netherlands, 4-2 in a shootout, after the teams tied for 2- 2.

Rapinoe, as usual, struck a winning pose after converting his kick and was quickly swallowed up by his teammates. But it was goaltender Alyssa Naeher who really saved the game, making several big saves long before the shootout – including a late Dutch penalty that could have sealed the Americans’ second straight medal-free exit from the Games – then stopping two more. Dutch penalty attempts in a shootout.

The match, played in an empty stadium so quiet that the few journalists and spectators inside could hear the players shouting defensive missions and words of encouragement, was a collision between two of the best women’s teams in the world, and a rematch. of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.