USA: 2 Sikh Men Attacked In Alleged Hate Crime In New York, one person arrested Second such case within 10 days

A case of attack on two Sikhs has come to light in Richmond Hills area of ​​New York. In this case of hate crime, a person has been arrested by the local police. According to reports, these people were attacked in the same area where a man from the Sikh community was attacked about 10 days ago. Both the men were attacked when they were out for morning walk.

According to local media reports, both the Sikh people were beaten up by the attackers with sticks and their turbans were also removed. The Consulate General of India in New York condemned the attack and said that they are in touch with the police investigating the matter. At the same time, New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted on the attack on two youths of the Sikh community.

Letitia James said, “Another disgusting attack has come to the fore against our Sikh community in Richmond Hills. Justice should be given to both the persons.” Also, he has requested any person having knowledge of this incident to contact the police immediately.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at the same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi-American elected to the New York State Office, said that there has been a 200 percent increase in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years. “I’ve spoken to the NYPD after both incidents of attacks this week against a Sikh-American family,” he said. He called for investigation of these cases as hate crimes and criminals should be prosecuted.

At the same time, Delhi’s Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has demanded an inquiry into the alleged hate crime by sharing a video of two Sikh persons. In the video that surfaced, the Sikh man can be seen in a blood-soaked condition. The people present there are helping that person and during this time many people have gathered around.