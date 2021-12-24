USA vs Ireland: T20 Series Drawn by 1-1 After America Lost Second T20 After Victory in First T20 Played in Florida

America also gave a tough competition to Ireland in the second T20 match. Also, the host team forced the guests to share the T20 series.

America’s cricket team is a rising name in the cricket world. This team is currently playing home series against Ireland. In the T20 series, America has given a tough competition to the strong Ireland and got the series drawn 1-1. Although the home team was ahead 1-0 after winning the first T20, they had to lose the second match.

Ireland registered a thrilling 9-run victory in the second and last match of the T20I series against America. In this match too, the hosts gave a tough competition to the visiting team, which lost the first match, but they could not win. With this, the two-match T20 series has been drawn 1-1.

Playing first in the second match of the T20 series, Ireland were all out for 150 in 18.5 overs. Lorcan Tucker played the highest innings of 84 runs in 56 balls for the visiting team. Saurabh Netravalkar took 3 wickets for America. On the other hand, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad and Vatsal Vaghela took 2 wickets each.

Apart from Tucker, none of the batsmen could play a big innings for Ireland. Apart from him, only 3 players could touch the tens figure. Curtis Camper 17, Captain Andrew Bilbirnie 10 and Simi Singh could only make 13 runs.

Ireland level things up in Florida! Lorcan Tucker’s highest T20I score was complemented by a solid bowling performance in a nine-run victory over the USA ?https://t.co/L9qELiXDVN — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2021

In reply, America’s team could only score 141 runs for 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. With this, the hosts lost the match by 9 runs and the T20 series was drawn 1-1. No player could play a big innings for America. Sushant Modani top scored with 27, captain Monank Patel 26 and Gajanand Singh scored 22 runs.

After this series, a 3-match ODI series will also be played between Ireland and America. The three ODIs will be held on 26, 28 and 30 December. All these matches between the two teams will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Both the matches of the T20 series were also played at the same ground.