USA women’s ice hockey shuts outs Switzerland 8-0 before rivalry game against Canada



Team USA Women’s Ice Hockey The team improved their unbeaten streak by beating Switzerland 6-0 in the preliminary round on Sunday night. Beijing Games 3-0 to

The Americans looked fresh on the ice, scoring five goals in 22 shots in the first period alone, with 13 of the 19 skaters finishing with at least one point.

Star forward Hillary Knight, 32, has scored two goals against the Swiss, setting the ninth Olympic goal of her career, placing Monique Lamoureux-Morando fifth in the US list. He is in fourth place with a total of 22 points.

The easy night for the Americans comes before their much-anticipated match against the Canadians on Tuesday, what will be the first round match in the final group of the Beijing Olympics before reaching the quarter-finals.

Each of the teams in Group A will advance to the next level, meaning there will not be too much weight in Tuesday’s game – except for the players on the ice.

The Canadians will undoubtedly be out for revenge after Team USA ended their four-Olympic Championship dramatically with a 3-2 shootout victory in 2018.

Canada is on the Olympic edge with a 5-3 record and has won four golds in two of the US. At the World Championships, the teams won 15-15 and Canada won nine of the 11 titles in the United States. In all 1990 meetings compiled by Hockey Canada, Canadians have won 71 games as per rules, lost 20 overtime / shootouts, 53 regulation and 17 overtime / shootouts and have been tied once.

