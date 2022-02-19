World

USA’s Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc Stumble in Free Skate – Gadget Clock

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
USA’s Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc Stumble in Free Skate – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
USA’s Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc Stumble in Free Skate – Gadget Clock

USA’s Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc Stumble in Free Skate – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1371503053a

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc entered Saturday’s free skate needing perfection to top their record-breaking competitors and reach the podium.

The duo had some perfectly executed elements, like their throw triple salchow, but stumbled on others. They received a score of 123.92 in the free skate, which combines with their 74.13 in the short program for a score of 198.05.

Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc received a technical score of 59.74 and component score of 66.18, losing two points on mandatory deductions.

With six pairs remaining, they currently sit in second behind Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who have a combined score of 211.89 after receiving a 76.10 in the short program and 141.04 in the free skate.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc finished seventh in the short program with a 74.13, receiving a 39.91 technical score and 34.22 component score in their Olympic debut. LeDuc made history by doing so, becoming the first publicly non-binary Winter Olympian.

Also with a chance of medaling for the U.S. are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who took sixth place in the short program with a score of 74.23.

Still to perform in the free skate are gold-medal favorites, including China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong set a short program record with a score of 84.41. The ROC had the next three top finishers as Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took second with a score of 84.25, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov placed third with an 82.76, and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskiy finished fourth with a 78.59.

READ Also  Canadian groups coordinating delivery of fuel, food and resources to truckers protesting vaccine mandate

#USAs #Ashley #CainGribble #Timothy #LeDuc #Stumble #Free #Skate #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment