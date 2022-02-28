USC QB Caleb Williams values Super Bowls over national championships



After snatching the sensational sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams through their school transfer portal, USC fans immediately began dreaming of their first national title since 2004.

Maybe they should go back to bed. Williams recently admitted that he is driven by the idea of ​​a Super Bowl ring, not a national championship.

“I have dreams and aspirations to go to the NFL, to be great there and to lose all of Tom Brady’s Super Bowls and pass the record,” Williams told USA Today’s Josh Peter. “I want to defeat them all.”

As a true freshman in Oklahoma in the fall of 2021, Williams threw for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns. He will probably stay close to Southern Cal for more than two seasons, then move to the NFL to start his chase for the elusive Lombardy Trophy.

“I respect Tom Brady and what he has done. Because if you play sports, if you play big league games like the NFL, the NBA, you know how hard it is to win a championship and do it more than once,” said Williams, via Josh Peter. .

Though Williams should start with a super bowl ring before running his mouth about Tom Brady, don’t fall asleep to his idea. After all, before Brady won seven Super Bowl rings, he won a national championship in Michigan in 1997 as a backup.