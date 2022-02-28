Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams values Super Bowls over national championships

After snatching the sensational sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams through their school transfer portal, USC fans immediately began dreaming of their first national title since 2004.

Maybe they should go back to bed. Williams recently admitted that he is driven by the idea of ​​a Super Bowl ring, not a national championship.

Head coach Lincoln Riley laughs with Oklahoma Suners quarterback Caleb Williams # 13 in the first quarter at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Oklahoma against the Iowa State Cyclones on November 20, 2021. The Sunners won 28-21.

(Photo by Brian Bahr / Getty Images)

“I have dreams and aspirations to go to the NFL, to be great there and to lose all of Tom Brady’s Super Bowls and pass the record,” Williams told USA Today’s Josh Peter. “I want to defeat them all.”

As a true freshman in Oklahoma in the fall of 2021, Williams threw for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns. He will probably stay close to Southern Cal for more than two seasons, then move to the NFL to start his chase for the elusive Lombardy Trophy.

Oklahoma Suners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during a Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodom on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

(Photo by Adam Davis / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

“I respect Tom Brady and what he has done. Because if you play sports, if you play big league games like the NFL, the NBA, you know how hard it is to win a championship and do it more than once,” said Williams, via Josh Peter. .

Though Williams should start with a super bowl ring before running his mouth about Tom Brady, don’t fall asleep to his idea. After all, before Brady won seven Super Bowl rings, he won a national championship in Michigan in 1997 as a backup.

