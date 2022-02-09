World

USCIS declares US a 'nation of welcome' in updated mission statement

Written by admin
US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Wednesday issued an updated mission statement that declares the US a “nation of welcome” – marking its latest change in outlook from the agency under the Trump administration.

“USCIS upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve,” the new mission statement says.

The agency, which deals with legal immigration, had its mission statement reviewed in 2018 when the Trump administration removed a reference to the US being a “nation of immigrants” – a title popularized by former President John F. Kennedy.

“US Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values,” the Trump-era statement said.

In an accompanying press release, USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said the new statement was a reflection of feedback from USCIS ‘workforce and “reflects the inclusive character of both our country and this agency.”

USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said the statement "reflects the inclusive character of both our country and this agency."

(America's Voice)

“The United States is and will remain a welcoming nation that embraces people from across the world who seek family reunification, employment or professional opportunities, and humanitarian protection,” she said.

“The work of USCIS makes the possibility of America a reality for immigrants, the communities and economies they join, and the nation as a whole. At USCIS, we know that every time we grant an immigration or naturalization benefit, we are fostering the opportunity. to help us build a stronger America. And when we offer refuge to those in need of protection we are living up to our nation’s highest ideals, “she said.

The Biden administration has rolled back a number of key Trump-era immigration policies related to both legal and illegal immigration, including scrapping the “public charge rule,” which restricted green cards for immigrants deemed to be reliant on welfare.

