Sports

USC’s Lincoln Riley lauds NCAA transfer portal

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
USC’s Lincoln Riley lauds NCAA transfer portal
Written by admin
USC’s Lincoln Riley lauds NCAA transfer portal

USC’s Lincoln Riley lauds NCAA transfer portal

Thanks to the NCAA’s transfer portal, coach Lincoln Riley was recently able to sign former Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams to USC. Not surprisingly, Riley is now one of the most vocal supporters of the portal.

Funny how that works.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m in favor of the transfer portal. The portal’s fine,” Riley said earlier this week The Jim Rome Show.

Between the transfer portal and NIL, college football’s offseason now closely mirrors NFL free agency. Schools and coaches now not only have to create a winning culture, but they also have to sell that culture to their existing players or risk enrolling them elsewhere.

Head coach Lincoln Riley smiles with quarterback Caleb Williams # 13 of the Oklahoma Sooners after his 74-yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-21.

Head coach Lincoln Riley smiles with quarterback Caleb Williams # 13 of the Oklahoma Sooners after his 74-yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-21.
(Photo by Brian Bahr / Getty Images)

At the same time, a positive culture – or a creative sales pitch – can turn a school into a desirable transfer portal / free agent destination.

“One, the possibility of them leaving goes back on your culture,” Riley told Rome. “You want to create a place that’s so good that, why would these guys want to leave? They get the best of education, the best opportunities on the field, the coaching, all of those things. So you try to make it as good as you possibly can. “

READ Also  Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Love Story Started In Lockdown Indian Cricket Team Spinner Lost His Heart to Dance Teacher

Riley, who basically used the coach’s version of the transfer portal to land at Southern Cal, left no doubt that he fully supports the portal, telling Rome:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s good for the players to have an opportunity to move on and find better opportunities. I don’t like completely restricting a player where they just can’t leave, they can’t move, they have no real opinion or no flexibility in the matter. “

Should Caleb Williams opt for “free agency” again next offseason, it’ll be interesting to see if Riley changes his mind. Hopefully, his portal opinion’s flexible.


#USCs #Lincoln #Riley #lauds #NCAA #transfer #portal

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Chelsea announce annual financial results & confirm £32.5m profit

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment