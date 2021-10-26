Use Credit Card in this way in Festive Season: Credit Score can be improved with saving money, Learn Tips Use your Credit Card in this way to get more benefits this Festive Season With this you can improve your credit score, learn tips

Experts say that apart from online shopping, credit cards can be used to the maximum to fill any gaps and manage your expenses during the festive season.

Credit cards are one of the best options for emergency expenses. They are also a boon to the cardholders especially during the festive season. This is because most credit card issuers tie up with merchants this festive season to offer no-cost Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs), their services and strong discounts on merchandise.

Anyway, the festive season in India is considered to be a good time to make big purchases and to polish/renovate homes. Many people take personal loans or various consumer loans to reduce their financial crunch this season. However, experts say that apart from online shopping, credit cards can be used to the maximum to fill any gaps and manage your expenses during the festive season. Let us know how you can get more benefits by using it:

Improve Credit Score: Using a credit card for transactions is like taking a loan, so paying off the credit card balance by the due date will have the same effect on your credit score. Experts say that people with low credit scores can use this to their advantage and boost their credit score with their purchases. Also, credit card usage does not involve any interest cost unlike a loan, as long as one clears his/her bills within the due date, or opts for the no-cost EMI option. One should avoid spending more than 30% of their credit limit, as doing so can adversely affect one’s credit score and harm future loan and credit card eligibility.

No Cost EMI: Credit card issuing banks/companies tie up with merchants to offer no-cost EMIs on their services and goods. This is the reason why cardholders can save a lot on interest. The interest cost on no-cost-EMI is passed on to the merchants, while the cardholders have to pay only the purchase cost through EMI. Some card issuers offer additional discounts to their credit cardholders for making purchases through no-cost EMI based on their tie-up with the manufacturers/merchants. For example, e-commerce shopping website Flipkart offers additional cashback on purchases with Axis Bank credit cards, while Amazon offers instant discounts on SBI credit card transactions and cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Save more money: Generally, during the festive season, there are discounts and offers on credit card purchases. Experts say that many merchants and retailers offer various benefits in the form of higher reward points on credit card transactions, no-cost EMIs, discounts, vouchers, cashback etc. to attract buyers this season. So by getting discounts/offers on time, you can save a lot. Let’s say you could have spent just Rs 30,000 for a phone worth Rs 42,000 during the online sale in early October. Moreover, you could get it for just Rs.5,000 with a six-month no-cost EMI on select credit cards. You can also visit the offers section of your credit card website to avail such discounts and cash back at both retail outlets and online platforms.

Interest free period All credit cards have an interest free period. In this, no interest is added to the transaction for the period between the date of credit card transaction and the due date of the respective billing cycle. During the interest-free period, the credit card issuer does not charge any interest on the transaction if a cardholder’s credit card balance is paid in full by the due date. Depending on when the transaction is done, the interest free period can be anywhere between 18 to 55 days.