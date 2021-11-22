Use of music in the treatment of Parkinson’s

You might not realize it when you are listening to your favorite song, but music has a powerful effect on the human brain.

You might not realize it when you are listening to your favorite song, but music has a powerful effect on the human brain. Singing, playing an instrument, or listening to music simultaneously activates different parts of the brain that are helpful in speaking, walking, remembering, and controlling emotions. Research has also shown that music can increase brain matter, a key component of the central nervous system, which may help the brain repair itself.

According to Rebecca Atkinson, who is researching ‘neurologic music therapy’ at the University of Byton, UK, music can have an effect even in cases where the brain is not working as it should. For people with Alzheimer’s, music can trigger a response that can help patients remember things they may have forgotten. There is also evidence that patients whose brain has stopped working and who have lost the ability to speak can also sing when music is played.

Considering the powerful effects of music on the brain, researchers are investigating whether it can be used to treat various neurological diseases, such as brain failure caused by trauma, Parkinson’s, or a head injury. Doing. One such treatment to treat these is neurological music therapy. Neural music therapy, similar to physiotherapy or speech therapy, aims to help patients cope with symptoms and function better in their daily lives. For example, patients learning to walk again after an accident or trauma may walk to the tune of music during a therapy session.

So far, this type of therapy has helped trauma patients regain language, learn to walk, and regain physical activity. The researchers also explored whether neurological music therapy could be used to treat other disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Most of the studies in this area used a technique called ‘rhythmic entertainment’ exercise, which uses the brain’s ability to adjust to a tune, such as playing music or a certain tempo of the tune. It was also discovered that this type of therapy can treat cognitive problems in people suffering from brain injury or Huntington’s disease due to brain injury due to a head injury.

Neurons are repaired better by listening to music. Music has a long lasting effect on the brain. It has such an effect that a musician’s brain actually works much better than someone who hasn’t played music. This may be more important for people with neurological conditions as music can help repair damaged parts of their brains over time. Research is underway to determine whether music can be used to help people with age-related diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.