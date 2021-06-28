Use These Camera Settings In Smartphone For Better Mobile Photography

Although the auto function of the camera is given in all smartphones, but by making some changes in them, you can do great photography.

Nowadays, in the smartphones that are being launched in the market, companies are giving new technology and best camera features. Many companies are launching smartphones with 108MP camera. Anyway, when buying a new smartphone, then definitely check that the camera is of good quality in it. When we go somewhere or are with friends, the mobile itself clicks the photos. But if you do not use the mobile camera properly, then you will not be able to click the best photos from them. Although the auto function of the camera is given in all smartphones, but by making some changes in them, you can do great photography. So know about these tips through which you can take photos like a professional camera.

It is necessary to take care of the horizon

Whenever you click a photo through a smartphone, it is important to keep in mind the horizon. Sometimes the object is not visible due to bad weather or lack of proper lighting. At the same time, the option of virtual horizon comes in the cameras of many smartphones. Through this, clear photos can be taken by removing this problem.

lens distortion

Whenever clicking a photo with a smartphone, a lot of attention has to be paid to the object. Sometimes objects get damaged due to the lens of cameras. When photos are taken with a wide angle lens, objects appear raised, which is called lens distortion. In such a situation, to click a good photo, the camera should focus on the object including the focal length.

Also read- If you are troubled by frequent incoming calls, then avoid this way without turning on Airplane Mode

white balance

Colors are very important in a good photo. While clicking the photo, do white balance for this. If the white balance is not correct, there is a possibility of spreading the colors of the photo. Along with this, it also has an effect on the brightness and contrast of the photo. Because of this, the white balance mode in the phone’s camera should be kept on while taking photos. For this, you have to turn on the white balance mode in the phone’s camera.

Also read- Keep these 5 things in mind while using internet, there will be no security related threat

use of tripod

The phone should not move while taking photos from the smartphone. If the phone shakes, the photo will be damaged. To avoid this, you can use a tripod. The camera is stable through the tripod and there is no chance of spoiling the photo.