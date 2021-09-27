Used car prices catch the eye of Wall Street as a predictor of inflation
The hottest ride on Wall Street right now is the humble used car.
With analysts, economists and traders fixing on a vague indicator called the Mannheim Used Vehicle Value Index, the cost of clunkers and dealership trade-ins has suddenly become market-moving information.
“I’ve never spent so much time looking at it,” said Robert Rosner, a senior US economist at Morgan Stanley. “I don’t think I’ve ever spent so much time in my life talking about the prices of used cars.”
The Mannheim Index provides monthly updates on the prices of used cars sold at wholesale auctions. And with the used-vehicle market booming partly because of a lack of chips for newer vehicles, the index provides important information for investors trying to answer an important question: What’s up with inflation?
In the past year, consumer prices have increased by more than 5 percent, the fastest pace in more than a decade. This is an important consideration for almost everyone on Wall Street. High inflation is a major threat to bond investors, because over time it destroys the real-world return of the regular interest payments they receive. Inflation also matters to stock market investors because, historically, it has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise rates, which could cause stocks to fall.
The Fed has repeatedly said that the recent price volatility is “temporary”, the result of an abnormal slowdown in the economy caused by the pandemic. And a big reason for the rising consumer price index right now — a key benchmark for inflation in the United States — is the lack of automobiles.
“During the pandemic people had a preference for private transportation rather than public transportation,” said Phoebe White, an analyst at JPMorgan covering the bond market. “There was such an exodus from the cities. So there was a need for more cars. “
But the production of new cars has been disrupted. Factories almost came to a halt last year to keep autoworkers doing their jobs close by, from contracting the coronavirus. And limited supplies of computer chips, resulting from similar shutdowns at electronics plants, have prevented carmakers from returning to normal production this year.
So buyers have flocked to the used market, driving up prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which produces the Consumer Price Index, prices for used cars and trucks in June were up 45 percent from a year earlier. That pace has slowed somewhat since then, but used car and truck prices in August were up about 32 percent from a year earlier.
The prices of used cars aren’t usually a big factor in inflation, but big jumps changed that. Analysts knew that if they could somehow predict where used car prices would be in a few months, it would give them a good idea of how high inflation would be.
“This one factor, which contributed so much to overall inflation in the first half of the year, how far and how fast is it going to come down?” said Brett Ryan, an economist at Deutsche Bank who now closely tracks used car prices every month. “Mannheim is your best guide“
Mannheim, which takes its name from the Pennsylvania city where the company got its start, has long been a division of Cox Enterprises, a privately held conglomerate based in Atlanta. It operates about 80 wholesale auction sites across the country, where dealers, rental agencies and companies that maintain huge vehicle fleets meet to buy and sell more than five million cars each year.
The data for each of those sales is distilled into an average, with some adjustments made to smooth out any peculiarities in the mix of cars sold in a given month. (Otherwise, cars unloaded by a Mercedes-Benz dealer, for example, or a major rental company could undercut the number.)
Analysts agree that the characteristic of the Mannheim Index is that it captures the wholesale prices paid by dealers, which usually determine what consumers are charged a few months later. This makes Mannheim a leading indicator of consumer prices, which typically make a two- or three-month jump on the numbers that appear in the consumer price index.
business and economy
For example, wholesale prices, as measured by Mannheim, rose 8.3 percent in April. (They were up 54 percent from the previous year.) Two months later in June, car prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose 10.5 percent from the previous month.
But Mannheim prices gradually began to rise and then fall. In June, they had fallen by 1.3 per cent. Like clockwork, consumer prices fell 1.5 percent two months later. Mannheim prices continued to fall, suggesting that further declines would continue for consumers.
The index has been published since 1997, but hasn’t received as much attention this year, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive, which owns the auction business.
“I have my share of economist colleagues in other industries who are constantly reaching out and asking me for information on how the Mannheim Index is performing,” Mr Smoke said. “So I’m definitely seeing interest by a wider group of people than we’ve traditionally had.“
While Wall Street’s infatuation with used car pricing is new, it’s common that financial events send analysts to scrutinize data that many people may have never heard of before.
During the financial crises of 2007 and 2008, all eyes were suddenly turned on a series of so-called ABX indexes, which tracked the price of default insurance on a package of risky mortgages. These indexes fell as investors suddenly realized that a large portion of these could not be repaid.
When the European debt crisis began in 2010, researchers drew on a once-ambiguous set of numbers produced by the European Central Bank, known as the Target 2 data. These numbers tracked the balance of loans and credit between European central banks, and provided a concise way of assessing how much money was running out of the banking systems of heavily indebted countries such as Greece.
Similarly, when the pandemic began, financial researchers suddenly familiarized themselves with metrics that enabled them to track the speed at which the virus was spreading, often referred to as the R number. , as they assessed the potential for economic disruption.
Even as the Mannheim Index points to a slowdown in inflation, there is some reason to think that car prices could rise in the next few months. According to Carfax, flooding from Hurricane Ida damaged an estimated 200,000 cars from Louisiana to New York. This could further tighten the supply of used cars, pushing new buyers into the market.
And chip shortages are pushing production plans: Toyota, Ford Motor and General Motors all announced plant closures or production cuts last month.
But in the long term, the key question economists now have about car prices is how much they can fall – and reverse the direction in which they are pushing inflation.
Morgan Stanley’s Mr Rosner said: “Next year, if we see a reversal in used car prices, we’re going to be talking about an external negative impact that can have on used car prices. ” “That’s where you’ll continue to see data prominence like Mannheim.”
#car #prices #catch #eye #Wall #Street #predictor #inflation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.