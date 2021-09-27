Used car prices catch the eye of Wall Street as a predictor of inflation

The hottest ride on Wall Street right now is the humble used car.

With analysts, economists and traders fixing on a vague indicator called the Mannheim Used Vehicle Value Index, the cost of clunkers and dealership trade-ins has suddenly become market-moving information.

“I’ve never spent so much time looking at it,” said Robert Rosner, a senior US economist at Morgan Stanley. “I don’t think I’ve ever spent so much time in my life talking about the prices of used cars.”

The Mannheim Index provides monthly updates on the prices of used cars sold at wholesale auctions. And with the used-vehicle market booming partly because of a lack of chips for newer vehicles, the index provides important information for investors trying to answer an important question: What’s up with inflation?

In the past year, consumer prices have increased by more than 5 percent, the fastest pace in more than a decade. This is an important consideration for almost everyone on Wall Street. High inflation is a major threat to bond investors, because over time it destroys the real-world return of the regular interest payments they receive. Inflation also matters to stock market investors because, historically, it has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise rates, which could cause stocks to fall.