Used Cars under Rs Seven lakh: Maruti Suzuki Celerio to Baleno and Tata Altroz ​​available in the hatchback segment in Lucknow, Know Condition and Price – From used Celerio to Baleno and Altroz ​​available in hatchback segment under Rs 7 lakh, know – condition and price

Used Cars under Rs Seven lakh: Maruti Suzuki Celerio to Baleno and Tata Altroz ​​available in the hatchback segment in Lucknow, Know Condition and Price

2016 Maruti Suzuki Celerio VDI is being sold for Rs 3.45 lakh. A two-year warranty is also being given on this diesel variant car. However, some conditions are also applicable with this. The train has covered 68,400 km.

If you want to buy a four wheeler vehicle running in a tight budget, then you have to choose between Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio in the hatchback segment, from the same company’s Baleno and Tata’s Altroz ​​in the hatchback segment. (Altroz) will be available. Let’s know about these used vehicles:

The 2011 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI LPG model is available for Rs 1,45, 000. It has driven one lakh kilometers and is a second owner vehicle.

The 2009 Wagon R LXI LPG has run one lakh 40 thousand km. It is available for two lakh rupees. This is also a second owner car.

Wagon R LXI 1.0 BS4 of 2012 model is being sold for two lakh 10 thousand rupees. It is being sold by Pooja Automovers in Badrukh, Lucknow.

The 2010 Hyundai i20 1.2 Magna, which has driven 59,254 km, is available. The price of this car with petrol variant is Rs 2.65 lakh and it is a first owner vehicle.

The 2012 Nissan Micra XV diesel model is also on this list. This vehicle has run 56,107 km and its price is Rs 2.7 lakh. This ad has been posted by Narayan Automobiles located at CPMG Campus.

The 2016 model Renault Kwid STD BS4 has run 92 thousand km. The price of this vehicle with petrol variant is Rs 2.75 lakh and a two-year warranty is also being given on it.

The 2015 Hyundai Grand i10 1.1 Magna diesel version is available for Rs 4.1 lakh. This vehicle has run 70,216 km and is also being given a two-year warranty with conditions.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta Petrol BS4 is available with a two-year warranty* for Rs 6 lakh. A Automovers from Indiranagar Sector 18 has posted its ad.

The Tata Altroz ​​XZ (O) petrol version of 2020 is coming for Rs 6.8 lakh and has covered just 15,678 kms.

Let us tell you that all these vehicles are available in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh and more information about them can be obtained on car and bike.com (carandbike.com).