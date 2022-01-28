Used to slap as if getting money for it – Kapil Sharma narrated the story of school days

Today i.e. on January 28, Kapil Sharma has made his debut on the digital platform. The show ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done’ released on Netflix today. In this show, he is going to share stories related to his life. Through standup, Kapil told about his unspoiled child to becoming a comedian. Be it failing after coming to Mumbai, getting in trouble for political tweets, or his intoxicating habit, Kapil has made audiences aware of every aspect of his life.

Teachers were not good in school: Kapil told how he was broken at the time of his father’s death. Recalling his childhood days, Kapil said, “His father was a good person. He was a policeman and he has brought me up very well. He got me enrolled in Boys School. The teachers there were very bad, they used to beat the children as if they were paid for it. However, nothing like this happened to me. I used to sing in class, my maths teacher used to listen to my song.

There was a time when he went into depression. Kapil said, “We should always be happy. May God never take away his smile from anyone. My laugh was once lost. It’s no joke, I was in depression and I didn’t feel good. I used to go on Twitter and fight with people. There were reports about me that Kapil was in depression. They are ruined now. I didn’t feel like talking to anyone, I used to stay locked in the room with my dog. That dog also thought that it would give me food.

Kapil told that he used to be drunk all the time. He did not even know that he was in depression, when he read an article in his name, then he understood what had happened to him.

Friends started giving advice on intoxication: Kapil told that his friends used to tell him that his depression would go away by taking drugs. Then someone advised him to see a therapist. After which he met a lady doctor. She was also surprised that the person who made the world laugh is himself in depression. Kapil told that once he had tweeted to the Prime Minister while intoxicated. After that he got into a lot of trouble. The Prime Minister’s supporters had told him a lot of lies.