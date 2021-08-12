‘Usedom: A Clear View of the Sea’ Review: Come In, the Water’s Fine

Accompanied by a cheerful fanfare and snoozy narration, the documentary “Usedom: A Clear View of the Sea” lingers on the titular woodland island, a popular vacation spot on the Baltic Sea.

Shaping personal and geographic history into spoonfuls of sunshine, director Heinz Brinkmann creates a charming and quirky guide to his native island. The east side might belong to Poland and the west to Germany, but the dedicated locals have replaced a difficult past with an atmosphere of unity and tolerance. And while more than one laments the shaving of historic seaside architecture after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a gigantic Radisson rising towards completion offers a powerful economic rebuttal.