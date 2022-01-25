User called actor Dharmendra ‘Mad’, actor gave a befitting reply with simplicity! The user called Dharmendra ‘crazy’, the actor gave a befitting reply with simplicity!

“You’re not crazy, have you?”

Apart from this, he had a tweet in which he wrote about himself.. “Dharam, your faith, your belief in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself.” Since then some people were targeting him. Commenting, a user wrote, “You have not gone mad, have you?”

Dharmendra wrote while replying immediately

To this Dharmendra immediately replied and wrote that .. “No problem Anshuman… Only madness brings revolution in life.” After this the netizen replied, “Okay.” Apart from this, a user wrote that .. “It is not good for health to wake up at night, sir.”

sleep tantrums

Responding to this, his star wrote that .. “Sleep also has its tantrums, sometimes I have to tolerate it, now I will sleep.” These answers of his are being liked a lot and people guess his- Appreciating the statement.

workfront

It is rarely seen that Dharmendra openly responds to people on social media in this way, but this time something similar has happened. On the workfront, Dharmendra is in discussion about many of his upcoming projects.

your 2

My 2 is also included in this list. Apart from this, he is also going to be seen in many films. Dharmendra is quite a prolific artist and has given innumerable hits in his time.