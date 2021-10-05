Users turn to Twitter after Facebook outage
With Facebook and Instagram closed for the day on Monday, several social media users took to Twitter to share their sadness, thoughts and jokes.
Twitter appeared to be keeping this moment in the headlines. The company’s main account tweeted “hello really everyone, gaining 2.4 million “likes” in just four hours.
Other major brands seemed to recognize the social media company’s marketing coup. Official McDonald’s Account “Hi what can I get you” replied. “59.6 million nuggets for my friends,” Twitter account reacted.
Some companies used the opportunity to market their products. Netflix tweeted An image from his new hit show “Squid Game” shows a contestant in the series being labeled as “Twitter” and saving the life of a contestant labeled “everyone”.
Even Zion National Park got in on the fun.
“Facebook and Instagram are still down, so we’ll just keep tweeting,” Park’s account said. Twitter, with a chirping video of the bird.
Some users, such as a cartoonist, Jhonen Vasquez, took the jokes a bit further.
“All Facebook networks are closed for now. I can’t help but be excited to see what new joy-degrading, life-destroying horrors reveal to take their place,” he said. deployment of.
Some made fun of the lack of their favorite social media apps to distract that their productivity was on Monday.
“Instagram and Facebook should go down everyday,” said Bendela Cream, an artist. “I haven’t been this productive since 2006.”
For some people whose work involves using Facebook, a network problem meant being interrupted one day.
“Social media manager at work today,” posted Motorola Twitter, with the popular GIF of the lost John Travolta.
Radio network iHeartRadio investigates social media interactions with Twitter Post She said, “Dear fellow social media manager… you doing all right?”
People heaped on his criticism of Facebook. Jokes about the shutdown converged with comments from politicians such as Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, about Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who shared thousands of documents with The Wall Street Journal and lawmakers, revealing It turns out that Facebook knew that its services were causing many disadvantages. .
“Facebook Is Down Now,” Senator Markey said in a tweet, “So it’s a good time to listen to whistleblower Francis Haugen.”
While many shared the jokes on Twitter, others acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, as Facebook’s apps depend on many of its three billion users for communication.
“Well, when Instagram and Facebook took off it was all jokes and gifs, but if Gmail and Twitter went down too, the anger would start to creep in,” said Ayesha Sultan, a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Twitter. “I’m already starting to miss the constant WhatsApp messages from my family. Oh my god, I’m getting lonely, and it’s only been 4 hours now.”
