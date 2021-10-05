Users turn to Twitter after Facebook outage

With Facebook and Instagram closed for the day on Monday, several social media users took to Twitter to share their sadness, thoughts and jokes.

Twitter appeared to be keeping this moment in the headlines. The company’s main account tweeted “hello really everyone, gaining 2.4 million “likes” in just four hours.

Other major brands seemed to recognize the social media company’s marketing coup. Official McDonald’s Account “Hi what can I get you” replied. “59.6 million nuggets for my friends,” Twitter account reacted.

Some companies used the opportunity to market their products. Netflix tweeted An image from his new hit show “Squid Game” shows a contestant in the series being labeled as “Twitter” and saving the life of a contestant labeled “everyone”.