Users unhappy with Airtel? Most complaints have come – TRAI; Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is number-1 Airtel gets most consumer complaints according to TRAI and Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio is on top in this case – Users unhappy with Airtel? Most complaints have come – TRAI; Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio number-1 in this case

Users unhappy with Airtel? Most complaints have come – TRAI; Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is number-1

Telecom regulator TRAI has received maximum number of complaints against Bharti Airtel. These complaints came within a year, whose number is more than 16 thousand. This matter came to the fore in Parliament on Friday (December 10, 2021).

Actually, Minister of State for Communications Devusingh had shared the data related to this and told how many complaints went to TRAI regarding which telecom company. According to the data, in the year 2021, TRAI received 16,111 complaints against Airtel, 14,487 against Vodafone Idea, 7,341 against Jio, 2,913 against BSNL and 732 against MTNL. .

Chouhan said that the TRAI Act, 1997 does not envisage handling of individual consumer complaints by TRAI. According to him, “However, the complaints received by TRAI are forwarded to the concerned service providers for appropriate action. TRAI has ordered all telecom service providers to set up a two-tier grievance/complaint redressal mechanism to deal with consumer complaints.

He further said, “Under the Complaint Redressal Mechanism, a subscriber can lodge service related complaints at the complaint center of his Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). If the complaint is not resolved satisfactorily by the service provider at the complaint centre, an appeal can be filed with the Appellate Authority of the TSP.”

However, there are times when the complainants are not satisfied with the resolution of the complaint at the call center level. According to TRAI, in this situation the complainant should approach the nodal officer of the service provider and register his complaint. The contact details of the Nodal Officers are available on the website of the Service Provider. These are also available on TRAI’s website under the heading ‘Consumer…..Information’. Contact details can also be obtained from the call center.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio is at the forefront of users. At present, Reliance Jio has 44 crore customers, while the rival company Airtel is at number two in this case. Sunil Kumar Mittal’s Bharti Airtel has 35 crore customers. Vodafone-Idea is on the third position, which has a total subscriber base of 270 million. BSNL is at number four with 11 crore customers and MTNL at number five with 32 lakh customers.