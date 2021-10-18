Users using Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp can stay safe from hackers like this

If you also want to avoid hackers, then you have to take care of the following things. But before that let us know in what ways these social media handles are hacked.

But in the era of increasing technology, if your account is hacked, then there may be a problem for you. So if you also want to avoid hackers, you have to take care of the following things. But before that let us know in what ways these social media handles are hacked.

Hackers often hack social media in these two ways

Experts say that people also become victims of hacking due to lack of technical knowledge. In this, hackers often use loopholes of social media platforms and hack the accounts of people connected to it. However, the company of social media has a better team, which keeps on correcting these loopholes. The second method is considered to be a fishing trap. In this, hackers send you a link and ask you to log in, if you have logged in then they take your password and ID. Apart from this, there are many means through which hacking is done.

Know if your account has been hacked

If you want to know whether your Facebook and Twitter accounts have been hacked, then you should check if any message has been sent to anyone without your knowledge. You are unable to log in on your phone. Apart from this, your profile has been changed. Also any such post, which you have not done. Apart from this, there are frequent alerts about the installation of the game app on your mobile.

This is how you can protect against hackers

You must be very careful to protect your account from hacking. Messages claiming to give any kind of benefits should be avoided. Do not share social media account details with anyone. Even if OTP comes in your phone, do not share it. Do not click on any unknown link.