USFL announces details for inaugural two-day draft

USFL announces details for inaugural two-day draft
After unveiling its lineup of coaches and uniforms for its inaugural 2022 season, the USFL is ready to hold its 35-round player draft.

The two-day event will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of every regular game this season. After the first draw in the draft lottery on Thursday, the Michigan Panthers will be on the clock when Draft Day 1 officially opens at 7pm ET on Tuesday evening. USFL will provide live updates of the draft through its social media channel and Fox Sports’ digital platform.

USFL is bringing back spring football.

(USFL)

The teams will draft from a pool of 450-500 players who have already signed contracts with the USFL. USFL has announced that it will not release a list of players already available.

Here is the complete order for the 2022 USFL draft:

  • 1. Michigan Panthers
  • 2. Tampa Bay robbers
  • 3. Philadelphia Stars
  • 4. New Jersey Generals
  • 5. Houston Gambler
  • 6. Birmingham Stallions
  • 7. Pittsburgh Moular
  • 8. New Orleans Breakers

The draft will be broken down on the basis of 1 day position: quarterback in round 1, edge racer and defensive end in round 2-4, offensive tackle in round 5-7, cornerback in round 8-11 and quarterback in round 12.

A modified snake format will be used in 1 day round, meaning two numbers 1 will be selected in each position. The first day will have two minutes to select the team.

Day 2 will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday and will follow the same format as Day 1. From round 13-23, the teams will have 90 seconds per peak, and the positional sequence will be the wide receiver in round 13-17, safety round 18-19, center in round 20, inside the linebacker in round 21, and round 22-23. Guard at.

8 teams that will compete in the USFL in 2022.

(USFL)

Teams will have one minute to pick in round 23-35, including defensive tackle and nose tackle in round 24-26, running back and roundback in round 27-28, linebacker outside round 29-31, kicker in round. 32, Punter in Round 33, Tight End and H-Back in Round 34, and Long-Snapper in Round 35. At least one player from each position group must be drafted.

Once the rosters are finalized, USFL training camps will open for business on March 21.

