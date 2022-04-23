USFL first: Stars score three-point conversion for 30-23 win over Maulers



Philadelphia Stars quarterback Brian Scott has solidified his position as one of the top signal-callers. USFL A heated contest on Saturday afternoon led Philadelphia to a 30-23 win over the Pittsburgh Moullers with several lead exchanges and a three-point conversion for the first time.

Scott, a standout at Occidental College, put in a great performance to give the Stars their first win of the season, a total of 273-passing yards for three touchdowns and a Ground Week 2 start.

The Moullers have improved significantly since their Week 1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Bandits where they failed to score a touchdown.

After Ramiz Ahmed pushed a field goal to get Pittsburgh on board first, Scott Deondre responded to Overton with a touchdown pass, saying “you know what you need to make a chicken salad.”

The rest of the game will continue to be the exchange of scores. One of the biggest games of the game came in the second quarter when cornerback Jillian McClean-Sap would recover an inconvenience for a 79-yard touchdown return to close the gap at 10-14.

A strong second – Half of Mauler’s performances apparently ended when Laudrias Wiley joined Maurice Alexander Jr. in the fourth half. The Stars opted for the unique three-point conversion option and did well in a USFL first for a seven-point lead.

In addition to the new extra points rules, fans get to see the unique aspects of the game including a real-time look at the reviews, listening officials discuss the game with the referees.

The Stars improved to 1-1 as the Mলারllers dropped to 0-2. As the USFL continues for Week 2, the Birmingham Stallions will face Houston gamblers at 7 pm ET.