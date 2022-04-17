USFL: Panthers, Gamblers social media accounts play game of Connect Four amid weather delay



The Houston gamblers and the Michigan Panthers are set to compete in the second game of the United States Football League on Sunday.

Although the start of the game’s afternoon was delayed due to bad weather, this did not prevent both teams’ Twitter accounts from competing before the competition.

“Stuck in the weather, let’s play a game @USFLGamblers,” wrote the Panthers account, along with a picture of a game that is similar to Connect Four.

Both accounts posted battle updates for the next 20 minutes or so.

Gamblers eventually come to the top.

After the pre-game competition, the USFL chimed in the Twitter account.

USFL reveals rules with kickoffs around corners

USFL writes, “The first watts of the day go to those USFLGamblers.”

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher will lead the Panthers against gamblers at the defensive stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday and will see former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.