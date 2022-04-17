Sports

USFL: Panthers, Gamblers social media accounts play game of Connect Four amid weather delay

16 hours ago
The Houston gamblers and the Michigan Panthers are set to compete in the second game of the United States Football League on Sunday.

Although the start of the game’s afternoon was delayed due to bad weather, this did not prevent both teams’ Twitter accounts from competing before the competition.

“Stuck in the weather, let’s play a game @USFLGamblers,” wrote the Panthers account, along with a picture of a game that is similar to Connect Four.

Both accounts posted battle updates for the next 20 minutes or so.

Houston gambler Clayton Thorson walks off the field before playing at the defensive stadium against the Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama on April 17, 2022.

(Carmen Mandato / USFL / Getty Images)

Gamblers eventually come to the top.

After the pre-game competition, the USFL chimed in the Twitter account.

USFL writes, “The first watts of the day go to those USFLGamblers.”

Houston gamblers Reggie Northroop, left and Will Likely walk off the field before the game against the Michigan Panthers at the Defensive Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on April 17, 2022.

(Carmen Mandato / USFL / Getty Images)

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher will lead the Panthers against gamblers at the defensive stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday and will see former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

