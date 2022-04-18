USFL postpones final Week 1 matchup to Monday night over storms



The United States Football League was hit with its first roadblock on Sunday night – weather.

A tornado swept through Birmingham, Alabama, forcing the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Moullers to postpone a Week 1 final.

But there is nothing to fear, the two teams will face on Monday night at 7 pm ET. The game will be played on FS1.

USFL fans say anyone holding tickets to the game from Sunday can show their tickets tomorrow and enter the defensive stadium.

Those who are unable to participate will be given information on how to participate in future USFL games.

The Birmingham Stallions had a successful first night of the USFL season, beating the New Jersey Generals in a thriller. The games between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers and the New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars were also entertaining.

The 1st week is not over yet.