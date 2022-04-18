Sports

USFL postpones final Week 1 matchup to Monday night over storms

Written by admin
The United States Football League was hit with its first roadblock on Sunday night – weather.

A tornado swept through Birmingham, Alabama, forcing the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Moullers to postpone a Week 1 final.

The United States Football League logo is seen on a pile in the last zone before the game between the New Jersey General and Birmingham Stallions on April 16, 2022 at the Birmingham, Alabama Defensive Stadium.

(Rob Car / USFL / Getty Images)

But there is nothing to fear, the two teams will face on Monday night at 7 pm ET. The game will be played on FS1.

USFL fans say anyone holding tickets to the game from Sunday can show their tickets tomorrow and enter the defensive stadium.

The United States Football League logo is seen in the last zone before the game between New Jersey General and Birmingham Stallion on April 16, 2022 at the Defensive Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

(Carmen Mandato / USFL / Getty Images)

Those who are unable to participate will be given information on how to participate in future USFL games.

The Birmingham Stallions had a successful first night of the USFL season, beating the New Jersey Generals in a thriller. The games between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers and the New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars were also entertaining.

A detailed picture of USFL equipment before the game between the Philadelphia Stars and the New Orleans Breakers on April 17, 2022 at the Defensive Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

(Carmen Mandato / USFL / Getty Images)

The 1st week is not over yet.

