USFL unveils uniforms, draft order for first season

11 seconds ago
Eight U.S. football league teams have unveiled their uniforms for the 2022 season, and the league’s order for the upcoming draft was released Thursday.

Uniform unveiling has rolled into the course of the day. In the opening season of the USFL Reboot, eight teams are divided into two divisions. The Northern Division includes the Michigan Panthers, the New Jersey Generals, the Philadelphia Stars and the Pittsburgh Mouller.

The South Division will have Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Each regular-season game will be played in Birmingham, and the playoff and championship game will be played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The eight teams that will compete in the USFL in 2022.

The eight teams that will compete in the USFL in 2022.
(USFL)

Here are the jersey schemes for each team:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston gambler

Michigan Panthers

USFL Championship game, Pro Football Hall of Fame hosts playoffs

New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Moullers

Tampa Bay bandits

USFL has also released a draft order for Fox Sports to “Speak for You.”

The Panthers were given the No. 1 pick.

The draft will be held in Birmingham on 22-23 February.

Football is far from over.

Football is far from over.
(USFL)

The season begins on 16 April.

