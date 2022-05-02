USFL Week 3 recap: Scores, standings and more



The third week book of the American Football League has made history in a game.

The Michigan Panthers became the first team to be shut out in a game. The Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Moullers 24-0 on Sunday. The Tampa Bay bandits lent Houston gamblers a thriller when the New Jersey Generals briefly defeated the Philadelphia Stars.

Read below for a quick overview of all USFL events in Week 3.

–

Scoreboard

Robber 27, Gambler 26: Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Taamu started the game with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon and fought teeth and nails to defeat the gamblers. With 13 seconds left, bandit kicker Tyler Rousea won the game with a 46-yard field goal.

Stallion 22, Breakers 13: The Stallions and Breakers were a rematch of the two undefeated teams and Birmingham topped the list. J’mar Smith’s win had 197 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Scooby Wright III had a total of 17 tackles and Dondria Tillman had two sacks in the win.

Panthers 24, Mowlers 0: Michigan became the first team to record a shutout in the USFL. The Panthers ran back and Reggie Corbin had 133 racing yards and a touchdown. Stevie Scott III and Paxton Lynch each had a rushing touchdown as well.

Normal 24, Star 16: New Jersey needs 14 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Darius Victor took the lead with a goal from the fourth and D’Andre Johnson also scored a quick touchdown goal at 6:22 left. Joy Johnson had 130 passing yards. Trey Williams had 110 racing yards. Victor finished with two touchdowns.

–

Standing

North Division

General (2-1)

They (1-2)

Panthers (1-2)

Moular (0-3)

Southern Division

Stallions (3-0)

Breakers (2-1)

Bandit (2-1)

Gambler (0-3)

–

State leaders through 3 weeks

Passing yard

1). Kyle Slaughter (breaker) 656 yards

2). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 582 yards

3). Brian Scott (Stars) 558 yards

Transient touchdown

1). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 5 Touchdown

2). Brian Scott (Stars) 5 Touchdown

3). Clayton Thorson (Gambler) 5 Touchdown

Rushing yard

1). Mark Thompson (gambler) 310 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (breaker) 243 yards

3). D’Andre Johnson (General) 219 yards

Rushing Touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (General) 3 Touchdown

2). D’Andre Johnson (General) 2 Touchdown

3). Stevie Scott III (Panthers) 2 Touchdown

Reception

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 18 catches

2). Johnny Dixon (breaker) 18 catches

3). Lance Lenoir Jr. (Panthers) 14 catches

Receiving yard

1). Johnny Dixon (breaker) 165 yards

2). Bailey Gether (Muller) 159 yards

3). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 154 yards

Touchdown is being accepted

1). Johnny Dixon (Breaker) 3 Touchdown

2). Isaiah Juber (Gambler) 3 Touchdown

3). Osiris Mitchell (Stallions) 2 Touchdown

Tackle

1). Donald Payne (Gambler) 41 Tackle

2). Gerod Fernandez (breaker) 31 tackles

3). Demarquis Gates (Stallions) 27 tackles

Sack

1). Chris Odom (Gambler) 4.5 sacks

2). Devin Bellamy (breaker) 4 sacks

3). Demarquis Gates (Stallions) 2.5 sacks

Interception

1). Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 Obstacles

2). Channing Stribling (Star) 2 Interception

3). Will probably (gambler) 2 barriers

–

Week 4 schedule

May 6: Star vs Panthers (10pm ET, FOX)

May 7: General vs. Maula (2:30 pm ET, Mayur)

May 7: Bandit vs. Stallion (7 pm ET, FOX)

May 8: Gambler vs. Breakers (3 pm ET, NBC / Peacock)