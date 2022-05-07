USFL Week 4: Panthers off mark on would-be game-winning field goal, Stars survive



The Michigan Panthers were out of the 26-25 mark with the Philadelphia Stars on Friday night.

Week 4 matchups in the United States Football League saw two teams from the Northern Division. Shia Patterson and the Panthers’ rushing attack led to the field and a chip shot from Michael Carrizosa could be a game-winning field goal.

Carrizosa lined up for a 21-yard field goal at the left hash mark and hooked it to the left. The ball bounces off the goalpost and lands on the turf. They survived.

With 7:29 left in the Philadelphia game, Michigan capitalizes on a muffled punt.

The Stars converted the turnover into a field goal that kept the Stars one point ahead, on the winning margin.

Case Kukus started the Stars quarterback, completing 22 of 30 passes for 190 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Paul Terry gained 62 yards in 11 overs.

Deondre Overton and Devin Gray each took a touchdown pass. Overton has taken four catches in 63 yards. Gray had seven catches at 70 yards.

Michigan relies heavily on runs. Reggie Corbin ran 152 yards on 12 carry and one touchdown.

Patterson made 9-of-17 passes, a touchdown pass and three interceptions for 67 yards. He ran 79 yards and touched down nine carries.

Joe Walker, who took three catches at 26 yards, caught Patterson’s touchdown throw.

The Stars go 2-2 in the season while the Panthers go down 1-3. Philadelphia is in second place and the Panthers are in third place.