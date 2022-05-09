USFL Week 4 recap: Scores, standings and more



The fourth week of the United States Football League has come and gone and the top teams in each division have begun to separate themselves from the pack.

The Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated with their close win against the Tampa Bay Pirates and the New Jersey Generals are on top with wins against the Pittsburgh Moullers.

The Stallions were the last remaining undefeated team when the Generals went 3-1. The Maulas are still looking forward to their first win.

Read below for a summary of the fourth week of the opening season.

Scoreboard

Star 26, Panthers 25: The Panthers missed a chip-shot field goal to put themselves on top of the Stars. Philadelphia capitalized on a muffled punt by Michigan with 7:29 left in the game. The Stars converted the turnover into a field goal that kept the Stars one point ahead, on the winning margin.

General 21, Mueller 13: Despite missing two field goals in the fourth quarter, the generals were able to hold on to victory. Darius Victor’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave New Jersey enough cushions to seal the deal. Victor had 57 racing yards.

Stallion 16, bandit 10: Birmingham remain unbeaten on a six-point win over Tampa Bay. Stallions’ lone touchdown came on Alex McGuff’s run in the goal line. The Stallions then added a field goal from the second quarter. The Tampa Bay defense has got to McGuff four times.

Breakers 23, Gamblers 16: New Orleans maintains momentum in the South Division with wins against gamblers. The Breakers beat Houston 10-3 in the fourth quarter after coming down early in the second quarter. Kyle Slater was 26-for-42 with 397 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Standing

North Division

General (3-1) They (2-2) Panthers (1-3) Moular (0-4)

Southern Division

Stallions (4-0) Breakers (3-1) Bandit (2-2) Gambler (1-3)

State leaders through 4 weeks

Passing yard

1). Kyle Slater (breaker) 1,054 yards

2). Jordan Taits (bandit) 627 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 581 yards

Transient touchdown

1). Clayton Thorson (Gambler) 6 Touchdown

2). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 5 Touchdown

3). Brian Scott (Stars) 5 Touchdown

Rushing yard

1). Jordan Ellis (breaker) 347 yards

2). Marcus Thompson (gambler) 320 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 308 yards

Rushing Touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (General) 4 Touchdown

2). CJ Marable (Stallions) 2 Touchdown

3). Jordan Ellis (Breaker) 2 Touchdown

Reception

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 23 catches

2). Johnny Dixon (breaker) 18 catches

3) Sal Canella (breaker) 15 catches

Receiving yard

1). Sal Canella (breaker) 215 yards

2). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 214 yards

3). Jonathan Adams (breaker) 213 yards

Touchdown is being accepted

1). Deondre Overton (Stars) 3 Touchdown

2). Isaiah Juber (Gambler) 3 Touchdown

3). Johnny Dixon (Breaker) 3 Touchdown

Tackle

1). Donald Payne (Gambler) 49 Tackle

2). Gerod Fernandez (breaker) 39 tackles

3). Kyahva Tezino (Maulers) 35 tackles

Sack

1). Chris Odom (Gambler) 5.5 sacks

2). David Bellamy (breaker) 4.5 sacks

3). Adam Rodriguez (Stars) 3 sacks

Interception

1). Channing Stribling (Star) 4 Interception

2). Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 Obstacles

3). Will probably (gambler) 2 barriers

Week 5 schedule

May 13: Panthers vs. Bandits (8pm ET; USA)

May 14: Breaker vs. General (3 pm ET; FOX)

May 15: Stallion vs. Stars (Noon ET; NBC)

May 15: Moulara vs Gambler (4 pm ET; FOX)