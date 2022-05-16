USFL Week 5 recap: Scores, standings and more



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

The opening season of the USA Soccer League is half over and not less than one factor has been confirmed – the primary season won’t finish with a winless crew.

The Pittsburgh Moullers lastly climbed to the successful column on Sunday with a last-second effort from Vad Lee and Bailey Geith. Pittsburgh beat Houston Gamblers with a aim within the final second of the sport.

The Birmingham Stallions held on to their successful streak, led by the Philadelphia Stars and Case Cuccas. Stallions quarterback J’Mer Smith had a complete of two touchdowns within the sport.

Click on right here for more sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Learn under to see what the league appears to be like like for 5 weeks.

Scoreboard

Robber 27, Panthers 20: The Tigers held the Panthers to their Week 5 matchup to go 3-2 within the season and take Michigan to 1-4. Again within the Tampa Bay run, Juan Washington scrambled for a 30-yard landing to place his crew up late. Michigan will fail to attempt to tie the sport.

Basic 27, Breakers 17: The Generals get some much-needed breaks within the North with a 10-point win over the Breakers. Dandre Johnson had 213 passing yards and rushed for 2 touchdowns. Darius Victor additionally rushed for a landing.

Stallion 30, Star 17: Birmingham stay unbeaten with a win over Philadelphia. Jemmer Smith had 203 passing yards and a landing move. Alex McGuff additionally had a landing move. Smith additionally ran for the landing.

Mueller 21, Gambler 20: With a win in opposition to gamblers on Sunday evening, the mullahs have lastly risen to the victory column. The newly signed Vad Lee sport winner throws the landing move to Bailey Geith. Lee was signed simply days earlier than the Pittsburgh-Houston sport.

The Mullers picked up their first win in an exciting game-winning landing

–

Standing

North Division

Basic (4-1)

They (2-3)

Panthers (1-4)

Moular (1-4)

Southern Division

Stallions (5-0)

Breakers (3-2)

Bandit (3-2)

Gambler (1-4)

–

State leaders via 5 weeks

Passing yard

1). Kyle Slater (breaker) 1,226 yards

2). Jordan Taits (bandit) 834 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 784 yards

Transient landing

1). Clayton Thorson (Gambler) 7 Landing

2). Kyle Slaughter (Breaker) 7 Landing

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 6 Landing

Dashing yard

1). Mark Thompson (gambler) 400 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (breaker) 389 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 336 yards

Dashing Touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Basic) 5 Landing

2). Dandre Johnson (Basic) 4 Landing

3). CJ Marable (Stallions) 3 Landing

Reception

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Basic) 29 catches

2). Trey Walker (Mলারller) 26 catches

3). Johnny Dixon (breaker) 22 catches

Rising USFL star Scooby Wright III was getting ready to grow to be a firefighter earlier than drafting

Receiving yard

1). Tre Walker (Maulers) 287 yards

2). Jonathan Adams (breaker) 273 yards

3). Bailey Gether (Muller) 267 yards

Landing is being accepted

1). Isaiah Zuber (Playing) 4 Landing

2). Johnny Dixon (Breaker) 4 Landing

3). Deondre Overton (Stars) 3 Landing

Sort out

1). Donald Payne (Gambler) 58 Sort out

2). Jarrod Fernandez (breaker) 50 tackles

3). Vontae Diggs (breaker) 43 tackles

Sack

1). Chris Odom (Gambler) 5.5 sacks

2). Devin Bellamy (breaker) 4.5 sacks

3). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions) 4 sacks

Interception

(*5*)

1). Channing Stribling (Star) 4 Interception

2). Will Possible (Gambler) 4 Boundaries

3). Shalom Luani (Basic) 3 obstacles

Week 6 schedule

Might 21: Bandits vs. Stars (1pm ET; NBC)

Might 21: Panthers vs. Stallions (7:30 pm ET; NBC)

Might 22: Moulara vs. Breakers (Midday ET; FS1)

Might 22: Gambler vs. Basic (4 pm ET; FOX)