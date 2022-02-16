USFL will hold championship game, playoffs near Pro Football Hall of Fame



The United States Football League (USFL) will hold its play-off games and championships in Canton, Ohio later this summer when its opening season ends, Gadget Clock Digital has learned.

The USFL playoffs and championship will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has a capacity of 20,000 people. This is the same venue where the NFL hosts its Hall of Fame game to begin the preseason each year.

The USFL playoffs are set to begin on June 25 with the top two teams in the North Division and South Division advancing for a place in the championship. The title game is scheduled for July 3.

“We are thrilled to play our first playoff and championship game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” USFL Executive Vice President of Business Operations Edward Hartman said in a press release first obtained by Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday. “It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities needed to host football at the highest level and we are looking forward to being our first champions in the shadow of Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The rebooted Spring Football League will start on April 16 The eight teams will be divided into two sections The Northern Division consists of the New Jersey Generals, the Philadelphia Stars and the Pittsburgh Moula. The South Division will have the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. The teams will play a regular season of 10 weeks.

Each game of the regular season will be held at Birmingham’s Defensive Stadium or Legion Field in Alabama, a schedule conflict will prevent teams from playing in the playoffs there. The venues are set for the 2022 World Games League.

“We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has been selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoffs,” said Mike Levy, President of Hall of Fame Village’s operations, in a press release. “Our facilities and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, giving our destination fans and guests multiple opportunities to be employed at the birthplace of professional football. We are delighted to present to the audience what the USFL Hall of Fame Village, powered by Johnson Controls, has to offer to the audience.

Each team will be coached by statistics with a long background in football.

The stallions will be coached by Skip Holtz, The Bandits Todd Haley, The Breakers Larry Fedora, The Mowlers Kirby Wilson, The Gamblers Kevin Samlin, The Stars The Stars Bert Andras, Generals Mike Rilliers and General Mike Riley. .

Brian Woods is president of the league’s football operations. Daryl Johnston is executive vice president of football operations. Mike Pereira is in charge. Hartman is executive vice president of business operations. Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of Fox Sports, Chairman of the Board of Directors of USFL.

The first USFL game between General and Stallion will be on April 16 at 7:30 ET. FOX and NBC will share the telecast of the game. Tickets are going around $ 10 each.