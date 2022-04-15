USFL’s first season nears kickoff: What you need to know



The United States Football League will begin its inaugural season just over 24 hours later.

The league will have eight teams in two divisions and the season will run for 10 weeks starting April 16 through the USFL Championship on July 3.

The USFL will be a bit different from the traditional NFL games that fans see in the fall and winter, but NFL and college football will fill a football void while they are off-season.

Read below for what football fans need to know about the USFL.

Who are the teams?

The Northern Division includes the Michigan Panthers, the New Jersey Generals, the Philadelphia Stars and the Pittsburgh Mouller. The southern division consists of the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Gamblers, the New Orleans Breakers, and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Who are the coaches?

The coaching roster is finalized in January.

Jeff Fisher will coach the Panthers, Larry Fedora will coach the Breakers, Skip Holtz will coach the Stallions, Todd Haley will coach the Bandits, Kirby Wilson will coach the Mullers, Kevin Sumlin will coach the Gamblers, and Bert Andreas will coach the Stars.

Who are some of the top players?

There is plenty of NFL experience entering the USFL Talent Crop League.

Former NFL players include Paxton Lynch, Eli Rogers, Elijah Westbrooks and Donald Payne. Former XFL stars Jordan Tamamo and Luis Perez are also in the league.

Are there any new rules to know?

Yes. The USFL will add a unique twist to the traditional rules of modern day football.

Extra points

Teams scoring a touchdown will have three options for extra points. A team can go for one, two or three points after a score.

For one point, a team can score a 15-yard field goal. For two points, a team must cross the goal line from the 2-yard line. For three points, a team could try to score from the 10-yard line.

Instant replay

The USFL says all replays will be held from the Fox Sports Control Center in Los Angeles. Each coach will be allowed a replay challenge.

The league said in a press release that “the USFL Replay Command will have the power to dismiss false personal foul calls, passers-by, hitting defenseless players, masks, horseshoes and more.” “The USFL Replay Command will also be responsible for determining whether the act of intervening in the pass is clearly intentional when it occurs 15 yards outside the scrimmage line.”

Kickoff

USFL says it wants to make kickoffs more secure. All kickoffs will be from the 25-yard line, and no kicking team member will be allowed to stand in the back line longer than the 1-yard line. The receiving team must set up at least eight players between the 35- and 45-yard lines.

“After a kickoff 20 yards travel, the first touch must be made by the receiving team. If an untouched kick dies, the ball belongs to the receiving team at that point,” the league said.

Onside kick or scrimmage game

To promote more scoring, teams will have two options to potentially keep the ball after scoring. The team can try onside kicks. The second option would be to run a 4th- and -12th play from their own 33-yard line. If the team lands first, it retains possession; If it fails, the defense gets the ball.

Overtime

Overtime will be the best shootout of three. Each offense will try to score from the 2-yard line and each successful game will result in two points. The team with the most points after three games will be the winner. If the score is tied after each team has played three games, any subsequent attempt will be a sudden death and the deadline will be extended until the winner.

Punt

The USFL will prevent the number of gunners from standing in line and their double-team will not be blocked until the ball is moved away.

Timing

The clock will stop first down within two minutes of the second and fourth quarters, as is the NCAA rule.

Pass intervention

Offensive: “If a pass does not exceed the scrimmage limit, no interference in the pass or ineligible player can be penalized downfield,” the USFL said.

Defensive: “Defensive pass interference penalties will reflect NCAA rules with exceptions. First, a defender will be a spot foul if he intentionally tackles a receiver outside 15 yards. Also, a penalty of 15 yards or less would be a spot foul. Foul place 15 A 15-yard penalty from the scrimmage line or from the scrimmage line if outside the yard, ”the league said.

Two forward passes

USFL will allow two forwards to pass from behind the scrimmage line.

When does the season begin?

The first game of the season is Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET between General and Stallion.

The season will end on July 3 with the USFL Championship game. See the full schedule here.

Where will the regular season games be played?

All of its regular-season games in the league’s first season will be played at Birmingham, Alabama, Defensive Stadium and Legion Field.

How much will the ticket cost?

Kids get বিনামূল্যে 10 free for general admission for each game. Premium General Admission Ticket $ 25. Premium general admission seats are located within a 30-yard line at the opposite end of the club seat in the defensive stadium.

The timing and matchup at Legion Field have not been determined.

When does the playoff start?

The USFL playoffs and championship will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and holds up to 20,000. This is the same venue where the NFL hosts its Hall of Fame game to begin the preseason each year.

The four-team playoffs in the USFL are set to begin on June 25, with the top two teams in the North Division and South Division facing off on July 3 for a place in the championship.

How can fans see?

The first game of the season between General and Stallion will be broadcast on FOX and NBC, the first time since Super Bowl I that two competing networks will host the same game.

Throughout the season, the games will appear primarily on FOX and FS1. Some games can also be seen on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Click here for the full schedule.

FOX Sports will carry 12 sets for 22 FOX out of 43 games and 10 sets for FS1. NBC will have 21 games, including nine on the USA Network, eight on NBC and four on Peacock.