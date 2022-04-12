USFL’s Mike Pereira breaks down innovative rules ahead of first game



The United States Football League (USFL) kicks off on Saturday, with the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallion playing the first game of the new season.

The USFL will have some rules that will set it apart from the NFL.

USFL chief executive Mike Pereira broke some of the league’s most exciting new changes in an interview with “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday.

One of the first rules to change was scoring. Teams that touchdown will have three options for extra points. A team can go for one, two or three points after a score. For one point, the team will kick a 15-yard field goal. For two points, a team must cross the goal line from the 2-yard line. For three points, a team could try to score from the 10-yard line.

“The thing is, we wanted to stop the game in the fourth quarter. So we think of a one-score game as an eight-point game – a touchdown and an extra point,” Pereira told Fox & Friends. Organizer Brian Kilmede. “Okay, now it’s a nine-point game. It gives the fourth quarter some sort of excitement, even thinking 18 points down I’m still down by just two scores. It’s an innovation that I think is going to be really great.”

Pereira said the USFL’s kickoff rules were taken from the Spring League in the hope of creating more crime during the game.

“I like the new kickoff. It was brought from the Spring League last year where you kicked off the 25-yard line. Everything will be back – 95% of the kickoffs came back to the Spring League last year and I think this year is going to be the same. “She is OK.

“We keep the teams lined up together so they can run down the field after kicking the ball, so I think it’s going to be a safe kickoff return. That’s something we’re going to observe. But I think with that comes the 25-yard line. So many kickoff returns, drives like 40-, 45-yard lines are going to be out. It’s going to help crime and it’s an innovation. We’re trying to get it back into the game but also trying to keep it safe. “

After scoring, the teams will have two different options. The team could try to kick onside or try to get the ball back by converting from their own 33-yard line to 4th-and-12 games, which Pereira said was risky.

“You basically say after you get a touchdown and an extra point and you’re behind, or maybe you’re not even behind, but you want to try to get the ball back, the traditional onside kick is very difficult to recover at the moment. “We thought we’d put a scrimmage play on the board. Let’s give you the ball at 4-and-12 on the 33-yard line and play football. You get a game and you can actually keep the ball if you go down first,” he said.

“If you don’t go down first, the risk is higher because if you get fired, for example, the defense is going to get the ball there. It’s been done before, it’s not brand new. Other Spring Leagues have tried it. Those who don’t like the opportunity to hold the ball to the side kick. “

The rules of overtime are also very different. Pereira likened it to a football shootout.

Overtime will be the best shootout of three. Each offense will try to score from the 2-yard line and each successful game will result in two points. The team with the most points after three games will be the winner.

If the score is tied after each team has played three games, any subsequent attempt will be a sudden death, the duration of which will be extended until the winner.

“It’s a different approach. A different look for overtime, which we all know we’re talking about,” Pereira said.

Each regular-season game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, Canton, Ohio, with a playoff with an advantage near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The season will start on April 16 and run until July 3.