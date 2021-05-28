Usher and his pregnant girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea love it up at the iHeartRadio Awards
Tune of the Yr
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – WINNER
Circles – Publish Malone
Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Types
Male Artist of the Yr
Harry Types
Justin Bieber
Publish Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd – WINNER
Finest Collaboration
Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug
Holy – Justin Bieber that includes Probability the Rapper
I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
Temper – 24kGoldn that includes iann dior
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé – WINNER
Various Rock Tune of the Yr
Bang! – AJR
Bloody Valentine – Machine Gun Kelly
every little thing i wished – Billie Eilish
Degree Of Concern – twenty one pilots – WINNER
Monsters – All Time Low that includes blackbear
Finest New Rock/Various Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu – WINNER
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Artist of the Yr
AC/DC
5 Finger Loss of life Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Fairly Reckless – WINNER
Nation Artist of the Yr
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs – WINNER
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Dance Artist of the Yr
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello – WINNER
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Tune of the Yr
Excessive Style – Roddy Ricch that includes Mustard
Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake
ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé
The Field – Roddy Ricch – WINNER
R&B Tune of the Yr
B.S. – Jhené Aiko that includes H.E.R.
Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug – WINNER
Warmth Chris Brown that includes Gunna
Taking part in Video games – Summer time Walker
Slide – H.E.R. that includes YG
Finest New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Yr
Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Regional Mexican Tune of the Yr
Palabra De Hombre – El Fantasma
Se Me Olvidó – Christian Nodal – WINNER
Sólo Tú – Calibre 50
Te Volvería A Elegir – Calibre 50
Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo – Lenin Ramírez that includes Grupo Firme
Producer of the Yr
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin – WINNER
Finest Lyrics
Adore You – Harry Types – WINNER
Earlier than You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
cardigan – Taylor Swift
Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa
every little thing i wished – Billie Eilish
I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe that includes Julia Michaels
Intentions – Justin Bieber that includes Quavo
Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake
Finest Fan Military
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER
#Harries – Harry Types
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Tate McRae
TikTok Bop of the Yr
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – WINNER
Lottery (Renegade) – Ok CAMP
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So – Doja Cat
WAP – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion
