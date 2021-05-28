Usher and his pregnant girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea love it up at the iHeartRadio Awards

Usher and his pregnant girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea love it up at the iHeartRadio Awards

Tune of the Yr

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – WINNER

Circles – Publish Malone

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Types

Male Artist of the Yr

Harry Types

Justin Bieber

Publish Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd – WINNER

 

Finest Collaboration

Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug

Holy – Justin Bieber that includes Probability the Rapper

I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth

Temper – 24kGoldn that includes iann dior

Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé – WINNER

Various Rock Tune of the Yr

Bang! – AJR

Bloody Valentine – Machine Gun Kelly

every little thing i wished – Billie Eilish

Degree Of Concern – twenty one pilots – WINNER

Monsters – All Time Low that includes blackbear
  

Finest New Rock/Various Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu – WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

 

Rock Artist of the Yr

AC/DC

5 Finger Loss of life Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Fairly Reckless – WINNER

 

Nation Artist of the Yr

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett
 

Dance Artist of the Yr

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello – WINNER

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

 

Hip-Hop Tune of the Yr

Excessive Style – Roddy Ricch that includes Mustard

Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé 

The Field – Roddy Ricch – WINNER

  

R&B Tune of the Yr

B.S. – Jhené Aiko that includes H.E.R.

Go Loopy – Chris Brown & Younger Thug – WINNER

Warmth Chris Brown that includes Gunna

Taking part in Video games – Summer time Walker

Slide – H.E.R. that includes YG

Finest New R&B Artist

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Yr

Dangerous Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Regional Mexican Tune of the Yr

Palabra De Hombre – El Fantasma

Se Me Olvidó – Christian Nodal – WINNER

Sólo Tú – Calibre 50

Te Volvería A Elegir – Calibre 50

Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo – Lenin Ramírez that includes Grupo Firme  

 

Producer of the Yr

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin – WINNER

Finest Lyrics

Adore You – Harry Types – WINNER

Earlier than You Go – Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

cardigan – Taylor Swift

Don’t Begin Now – Dua Lipa

every little thing i wished – Billie Eilish

I Hope – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth

If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe that includes Julia Michaels

Intentions – Justin Bieber that includes Quavo

Life Is Good – Future that includes Drake

Finest Fan Military

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

#Harries – Harry Types

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

 

Social Star Award

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Tate McRae

 

TikTok Bop of the Yr

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – WINNER

Lottery (Renegade) – Ok CAMP

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

Say So – Doja Cat

WAP – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion

 

