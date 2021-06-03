Using Apps to Find Friends After Quarantine

Dominique Williamson, 23, by no means had bother making buddies. “I’ve by no means been able the place I didn’t have any girlfriends, to hang around with a minimum of,” she stated.

However Ms. Williamson, who’s a vegan chef and sells cookbooks, moved to Atlanta from New York Metropolis simply earlier than the pandemic. When issues have been nonetheless open, she would dine alone and introduce herself to anybody else sitting alone on the bar.

However as soon as Covid-19 hit, that choice dried up. The few buddies she had from rising up in Atlanta all moved away for jobs, graduate faculty or due to the pandemic. “I’m a inventive. I do business from home, how do I make buddies?” she stated.

For many of final yr, nobody was doing something enjoyable. However now that cities are reopening and vaccines are widespread, she wished to reclaim a social life. So three weeks in the past she Googled “Making buddies in Atlanta.”