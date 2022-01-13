Usman Khawaja Hits Century in Both Innings of Sydney Test in Ongoing Ashes Series Wife Rachel Full Stadium cheers for Pakistan born cricketer

Usman Khawaja may not even have any thought of ​​the best way Usman Khawaja has made a comeback in Australia’s Test workforce after two years. He has grabbed everybody’s consideration by scoring centuries in each the innings of the Sydney Test.

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has proved why he’s referred to as the comeback king. He has made a spectacular comeback, scoring centuries in each the innings of the fourth Test of the continued Ashes collection in opposition to England. He made the hearts of everybody current on the Sydney Cricket Floor together with his spouse and daughter blissful together with his batting.

Usman Khawaja made it to Australia’s Test workforce in early 2022 after 2019. He didn’t get a spot in the primary three Ashes Checks, however as quickly as he acquired the chance in Sydney, he used it to attain tons of in each the innings. He scored 137 runs in the primary innings and scored an unbeaten 101 runs in simply 138 balls in the second innings.

Khawaja has turn out to be the seventeenth Australian batsman to attain a century in each innings of a Test match. Earlier than him, 16 gamers together with Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Hayden, Steve Waugh, Don Bradman have performed this. David Warner and Ricky Ponting included in this checklist have performed this 3-3 occasions in their profession. On the identical time, Khawaja is the third batsman after KD Walters and Ponting in Sydney to take action.

The particular factor is that if we discuss the entire world, the primary batsman to attain a century in each the innings of a Test match was additionally an Australian. In 1909, Warren Bardsley scored a century in each innings of a Test match in opposition to England at The Oval floor. He performed innings of 136 and 130 runs.

Speaking about India, Sunil Gavaskar is on the high in this matter. He has scored a century in each the innings of the Test match thrice. Aside from him, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have additionally performed this feat. On the identical time, the present head coach Dravid additionally did this twice in his profession.

England acquired the goal of 388 in the Sydney Test

If we discuss concerning the Sydney Test match, then Australia has declared its second innings at 265 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Earlier, the hosts had scored 416 runs in the primary innings for the loss of 8 wickets. In reply, England’s first innings was bundled out for 294 runs. Now England acquired a goal of 388 runs to win.

England have 15 overs in at the moment’s recreation and a full day tomorrow. In such a scenario, if Australia all-out England, then they are going to take a 4-0 lead in the collection. Now it stays to be seen whether or not the England workforce with the injured Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler saves, wins or loses the match.