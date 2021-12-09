Usman Khawaja Racism Faced In Teenage Pakistan Born Australian Opener Disclosed in Interview on Color And Cultural Difference

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has made many revelations on racism in one of his interviews. He told that in his childhood, he had to face taunts on many issues including apartheid. Khawaja has also been included in the Australian squad for the ongoing Ashes.

The issue of racism is hot in the cricket world these days. Many cases related to racism were reported in many countries including England, West Indies, India and now Australia. Many players also made disclosures in this episode, now Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has also made many revelations in his interview.

Let us tell you that Khawaja was recently selected in the squad for the Ashes. But he is currently seen playing for Australia-A against England Lions. While giving an interview to the Australian website (abc.net.au), he told that, in his youth, he has faced many such taunts about his culture and color.

He told that, he had to face such taunts at that time that he would not be able to make a place in the Australian team because of his complexion. I have faced racism from time to time because of my isolation from the people there (Australia).

“For me, sport as the one thing that broke down all barriers when I was a kid. I didn’t understand or speak English when I came to Australia, but I do remember that I was playing footy and cricket from day one at school.” , @uz_khawaja #abc730 pic.twitter.com/tFZJfvrMvt — abc730 (@abc730) December 7, 2021

The Australian batsman said in the interview that, ‘Breaking the cultural barrier is very difficult. I don’t go out much. I go for prayer on Friday (Juma prayer). I fast. In the 90’s and early 2000’s, I had to go through many such things which probably no one will have an idea.

He also said that, ‘Sometimes it becomes very difficult for you. Cultural barriers, racism or favoritism, you have to face everything. Cricket is not like other sports. This is a game chosen by the people. There are many good people around you. About 98 percent of the people I met were very nice.

Usman Khawaja was born in 1986 in Islamabad, Pakistan. After this his family moved to Sydney when he was only four years old. Queensland captain Khawaja is also in charge of a charity foundation that provides cricket education to underprivileged children. He has also scored 8 centuries in 41 innings of 44 Test matches for Australia. He has a total of 2887 test runs to his name.

Khawaja has also played 40 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Australia so far. He has 1554 runs in his name in 39 innings of ODIs and has also scored two centuries. Apart from this, in T20 too, he has scored 241 runs with a half-century.