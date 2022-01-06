Usman Khawaja Wife Rachel Jumps Up With Daughter Celebrating Comeback Century by Pakistan Born Australian Cricketer Adopted Islam to marry him

Pakistan-born Australian batsman Usman Khawaja made a comeback after two years, scoring 137 runs against England in his first Test. Seeing which his wife’s reaction was quite interesting.

Kangaroo batsman Usman Khawaja has returned to the team after two years in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney. This Pakistani-origin cricketer was included in the team in place of Corona-infected Travis Head. As soon as he returned in this Test, he scored a brilliant century, seeing that his wife jumped with the daughter in her lap.

Australia lost their 3 wickets for 117 runs in the fourth match of the five-match Ashes series being played in Sydney. After this, Usman Khawaja, who was called the comeback king, made a comeback after two years and played a brilliant innings of 137 runs and helped Australia to reach the score of 400.

When Khawaja completed his century while completing 3 runs in 201 balls, then the reaction of his wife Rachel came to the fore. In the video, Rachel was seen bouncing with her daughter in her lap. In the 45th Test match, he scored his 9th Test century. This is his second century against England.

Rachel adopted Islam to marry Khwaja

Let us tell you that Usman Khawaja and Rachel McClellan got married in 2018. Rachel was an Australian woman of Catholicism. At the same time, Khawaja is a Pakistan-born Islamic cricketer. Both got engaged to each other in 2016. He has often been in and out of the team.

Rachel converted to Islam to marry an Australian batsman. Both were married according to Islamic customs. According to media reports, Rachel had told that she understood Islam with the help of Khwaja and then decided to join it herself.

Talking about the current Ashes series, after winning the first three matches, Australia have taken an unassailable lead in the series 3-0. The second test match of the series is being played in Sydney. On the second day of the match, Australia declared their innings at 416 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Khawaja was the high scorer scoring 137 runs. In reply, by the end of the second day’s play, England scored 13 runs without losing any wicket.