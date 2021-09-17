USMNT beats Honduras in a crucial World Cup qualifier

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — For even the most confident players and talented teams, the first trip into the heightened drama of a World Cup qualifying tournament in North and Central America can feel like a splash of cold water in the face.

Here, world rankings have a way of losing their meaning. Club pedigrees and players’ salaries can be quickly forgotten. It is a harsh awakening, a sacrament. And the United States men’s soccer team is experiencing it again.

Starting last week, the Americans began a three-game series of qualifying matches over seven days, which they hope will set a baseline of confidence for the long road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Instead, for the most part of the past week, he was left frozen and uncertain.

After draws in their first two games – on the road against El Salvador and at home against Canada – the Americans’ game against Honduras at the Spartan Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano late Wednesday offered one last chance to salvage the week. A defeat would have sent the team home at the start of the tailspin. A draw would have prolonged the slow simmer of worry.