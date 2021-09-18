USMNT faces El Salvador in World Cup qualifying
SAN SALVADOR — As the drama goes, at least by the United States’ recent World Cup qualifying standards, the news elicited a raised eyebrow, not a frightening alarm.
Christian Pulisic, still finding his way back to fitness after a positive coronavirus test and 10 days in isolation, did not travel to El Salvador with his United States teammates on Wednesday, a day before they returned to football. Were to open the final round of qualifying. world Cup. Pulisic will not play in Thursday’s game, the team announced, and neither will goalkeeper Jack Stephens, who was enduring a late-stage case of back spasms. He also stayed back in Nashville, where the United States will return to face Canada later this week.
“We think we have a deep team,” said coach Greg Berhalter. “Now is the time to show it.”
It was the kind of broken confidence that became Berhalter’s signature throughout his coaching career. Losing two starts was not a crisis, but “an opportunity”, he said calmly. Berhalter talks a lot about opportunities. This summer the League of Nations had an opportunity to prove that their best players could go toe-to-toe with rival Mexico and win, which they did. The Gold Cup that followed was also an occasion for a different group of American players. The Americans defeated Mexico and conquered it too.
Talking about opportunities when you’re collecting trophies, Berhalter and his players have found, is pretty easy. For most of the current United States team, however, the eight-team final round of qualifying that begins with three games in the following week is just that: an opportunity to show that there’s a new generation of talent – the average of the current roster. Age is around 24 – Can move past disappointments, rely on new players, write their own story.
Midfielder Tyler Adams said, “When Greg first came on the national team, he made a plan that I don’t think any national team coach is willing to risk doing that.” “Basically completely changing how the system would work in and out, whether it was our strategy, the players we wanted, the certain positions we needed to do, the qualities we needed, and basically we How could I develop and lead better up to this point in my first qualifying game?”
He and he know there will be stumbling blocks: bad fields, bad weather, bad referees, even bad results. They may come immediately, or they may come in a month or two, but they will probably come. In the previous cycle, the United States failed to win a singles road qualifier. Then it was the last game, not the first, that was the biggest lost chance.
Any assessment of the US team’s position at the beginning of the final act of this qualifying cycle must begin at the end of the final: with that crushing defeat in Trinidad and Tobago that knocked the team out of the World Cup for the first time in a generation.
For weeks, Berhalter and his players have been asked about that night. Midfielder Kellyanne Acosta’s memory is perhaps most vivid – he entered the match as a second-half substitute and was on the field when his team’s world went dark – but he learned not to do it again in interviews. Midfielder Brendan Aarons, who was only 16 at the time, struggled to remember if he had watched any of the games live. His teammate Weston McKennie was certain he had not. “I don’t really watch the game,” he said.
But the fact that most of the players couldn’t remember the match spoke of something else, perhaps more important to him and his coach today: They weren’t there. They were not a part of it. And they certainly weren’t to blame for it.
“I don’t think the group really sees it as a burden anymore,” McKennie said of Shadows of 2017. “I think it’s more, we’re not really going to focus on what’s happened in the past. Obviously it’s going to be in the back of our heads somewhere, but it won’t be our main fuel, our main Focus: Trying to capitalize on what happened a few years ago.
“I think right now we’re just trying to build our own legacy.”
Several young stars who could start against El Salvador on Thursday – including Adams, McKennie, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and Sergino Dest – did not make their national team debuts until after Trinidad’s loss. Berhalter was not hired for more than a year after the loss. It was 2019 before coaching his first game.
Now, though, his team is humming. Summer tournament victories gave players a taste of the CONCACAF competition, and the tough games and hot nights and questionable calls that have often marked World Cup qualifying in the region. And for the first time ever, the final round will open with three matches in a single window, a set of games that, in theory, should favor the Berhalter team claiming more depth than the likes of El Salvador, Canada and Honduras. needed.
They all know that every game counts. For years, qualifying calculus has been a simple formula: Win your home games and then score points on the road. But not interested in the new breed, not really how things went.
“Our mindset is to win all the games we can,” McKennie said. “I don’t think we have a formula like, ‘Let’s win our home games and get some points on the road.’ Our goal is to prove that we are the best at CONCACAF, and I think the only way to do that is to dominate it.”
Adams said: “There is no Plan B for us. There is only one Plan A, and that is to qualify for the World Cup.”
