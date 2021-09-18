USMNT faces El Salvador in World Cup qualifying

SAN SALVADOR — As the drama goes, at least by the United States’ recent World Cup qualifying standards, the news elicited a raised eyebrow, not a frightening alarm.

Christian Pulisic, still finding his way back to fitness after a positive coronavirus test and 10 days in isolation, did not travel to El Salvador with his United States teammates on Wednesday, a day before they returned to football. Were to open the final round of qualifying. world Cup. Pulisic will not play in Thursday’s game, the team announced, and neither will goalkeeper Jack Stephens, who was enduring a late-stage case of back spasms. He also stayed back in Nashville, where the United States will return to face Canada later this week.

“We think we have a deep team,” said coach Greg Berhalter. “Now is the time to show it.”

It was the kind of broken confidence that became Berhalter’s signature throughout his coaching career. Losing two starts was not a crisis, but “an opportunity”, he said calmly. Berhalter talks a lot about opportunities. This summer the League of Nations had an opportunity to prove that their best players could go toe-to-toe with rival Mexico and win, which they did. The Gold Cup that followed was also an occasion for a different group of American players. The Americans defeated Mexico and conquered it too.